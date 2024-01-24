Reform
The State of the State 2024
The ‘State of the State’, in partnership with Deloitte, explores key issues. facing the UK government and public services. The report is based on an exclusive Ipsos public poll, and more than 100 interviews with public sector leaders. Together these provide both an insider’s view of the challenges facing an incoming government, and a citizen’s view of what matters and how government is performing.
The backdrop to the 12th report remains one of global instability and acute economic pressures. The context for government is stretched departmental budgets and efficiency drives, continuing backlogs and deteriorating public satisfaction, and a public sector workforce focused on short-term fire-fighting and frustrated by the lack of long-term vision. However, despite these conditions, and in the run up to a general election, sector leaders are optimistic about the possibility of change – whoever forms the next government – and want to see an acceleration of public service reform to deliver against the big challenges such as achieving Net Zero.
