The techUK Podcast - Look ahead to the next year in tech policy

It’s been a big year for tech already, with the growing prominence of AI to the creation of DSIT. techUK though is always interested in what comes next, so to accompany our relaunch of Policy Pulse, and with a general election on the horizon, we’ve asked influential voices across the UK tech sector what they think will be the big trends and stories in the UK tech sector in the next year.
Sitting down with Neil Ross, our Associate Director for Policy, to give their insights on the ‘Look Ahead’ podcast for the year ahead were:
- Adam Hawksbee, Deputy Director of Onward, a centre-right think tank
- Felicity Burch, the Executive Director of the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI), a government expert body enabling the trustworthy use of Data and AI
- Henry Parker, Head of Government Affairs at AI startup Logically, which uses AI to combat misinformation online
- Kate Royse, the Director of the Hartree Centre, a research lab that is part of UKRI's Science and Technology Facilities Council investigating supercomputing, data science and AI applications
- Bojana Bellamy, President of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a global privacy and data policy think tank.
- Leo Ringer, co-founder and partner at Form Ventures, an early stage VC focused on markets shaped by public policy and regulation.
You can listen to the podcast below, and make sure you subscribe to Policy Pulse to get our analysis of the latest tech policy news.
