The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place in Brussels

The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place on Tuesday 9 December and Wednesday 10 December in Brussels.

The meeting was co-chaired by Andrew Whittaker, Cyber Director in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officer (FCDO) and Irfan Hemani, Deputy Director, Cyber Security Policy in the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Held under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the Cyber Dialogue was hosted by Maciej Stadajek, Director, Security and Defence Policy, European External Action Service (EEAS) and Christiane Kirketerp de Viron, Acting Director, Digital Society, Trust and Cybersecurity, DG Communications Networks, Content & Technology (DG CNECT), European Commission as co-chairs for the European Union (EU).

Other representatives from the Commission and EU agencies (Europol, ENISA) also participated in the discussions.

The agenda included exchanges of views on our respective approaches to cyber legislation to ensure high levels of cyber security while minimising compliance burdens on industry; deterrence strategies against cyber threats; countering cybercrime; cyber capacity building; incident response; and working with the multi-stakeholder community to uphold a free, open, secure and peaceful cyberspace.

The UK was represented by officials from the FCDO, DSIT, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Home office.

Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in London in 2026.