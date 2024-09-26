Chatham House
Printable version
The three key priorities new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte must get right
EXPERT COMMENT
Focusing on three fundamental priorities to help safeguard European security will put NATO in a better position to tackle the many other challenges it faces.
When Mark Rutte takes over from Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general on 1 October, he will have big shoes to fill. Taking office in 2014, Stoltenberg led NATO during a turbulent time and stewarded the alliance through many challenges. He also oversaw NATO expansion as four countries joined during his tenure, and helped the alliance redefine its purpose in the face of a resurgent threat from Russia, as evidenced through its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Stoltenberg now passes the baton to former Dutch prime minister Rutte. Nicknamed ‘Teflon Mark’ because of his ability to shake off any political crisis, he is broadly seen as a consensus builder and coalition maker, having governed with broad ranges of political parties as prime minister.
As NATO secretary-general, Rutte will face a different set of challenges. Externally, there is a revisionist Russia and an assertive China. Internally, there are challenges to democracy within the alliance and depleted military supplies. The alliance has just undergone a period of transformation and developed new regional plans through a new force model, which still need to be adequately resourced.
In his new role, Rutte will have three key priorities to help safeguard European security.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/09/three-key-priorities-new-nato-secretary-general-mark-rutte-must-get-right
