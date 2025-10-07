Chatham House
|Printable version
The TikTok transfer raises worrying questions for allies like the UK
EXPERT COMMENT
The US takeover may allay fears of Chinese influence in the US. But it sends a worrying signal to allies who are increasingly dependent on US technology.
Social media app TikTok has secured a lifeline in the United States after years of hearings, regulatory battles and high-level talks between US and Chinese officials. A complex restructuring that transfers majority control to US is underway, with investors including technology company Oracle, investment firm Silver Lake, and Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp.
President Donald Trump’s executive order certified the pending agreement as a ‘qualified divestiture’, legalizing the social media platform again by removing it from foreign adversary control (in this case, China).
The deal, led by US tech giant, Oracle, gives American companies approximately 65 per cent ownership of TikTok’s US operations, while ByteDance and other Chinese investors retain less than 20 per cent. As part of the new group of owners, Oracle will provide US cloud services and data storage in the US, and apparently receive a licensed copy of the app’s algorithm.
This US transfer is a significant shift in the company’s operations and an on-paper win for President Trump’s White House. But the optics mask a harsher truth.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/10/tiktok-transfer-raises-worrying-questions-allies-uk
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The UN delivers a win for Haiti. Now Haiti needs a government06/10/2025 09:20:00
A new UN Security Council resolution provides hope for Haitians and the multilateral system. But the February 2026 deadline for the dissolution of Haiti’s temporary government looms.
A ‘Drone Wall’ is needed for Europe to defend against a new threat03/10/2025 13:10:00
The international reach of drones means that cooperation across Europe is essential to implement counter-drone measures against a hostile state or terrorist attacks.
Europe and Taiwan should cooperate to navigate an uncertain world03/10/2025 09:20:00
Through deeper ‘officially unofficial’ partnerships Taipei and European countries can learn from each other and build resilience in an era of US-China rivalry.
Africa must strengthen continental unity to boost its global influence02/10/2025 14:20:00
Greater representation is a necessary step for boosting Africa’s global influence, but inclusion alone is not enough. Going beyond symbolism requires stronger continental unity and strategic alignment.
Libya shows ‘smash the gangs’ is not always a useful slogan on migration policy01/10/2025 09:20:00
A political, as well as a criminal justice based approach, is required for an effective UK policy.
Trump’s policies and actions pose serious risks to corporate America29/09/2025 12:20:00
US democratic backsliding and diminished support for global norms may undermine investor confidence in the US and affect the ability of American companies to do business abroad.
Recognition of Palestine can be more than symbolic if Europe and Gulf states remain aligned29/09/2025 09:20:00
European countries like France are seeking a more assertive Middle East policy. Gulf countries have new unity after Israel’s strikes on Doha. Together they might yet progress Palestinian statehood.
A new international order is forming. Will China make it ‘green’?26/09/2025 16:20:00
China’s new climate plan announced at the UN General Assembly has a disappointing headline target – but Beijing is likely to over-deliver, and it’s in its interest to place low-carbon development at the centre of its push for a new international order.