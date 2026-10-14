The UK Government yesterday launched a new digital video series titled The Troubles: Living with the Legacy aimed at putting the voices of victims, survivors, and key community stakeholders across the United Kingdom at the centre of Government.

The new series, which will be shared on social media, underlines the rationale behind government efforts to deliver meaningful truth, accountability and reconciliation for all affected families.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill returns to the House of Commons. Aimed at addressing legacy issues, the Bill will help all of those affected, including those who served bravely to protect law and order, to find answers about what happened to their loved ones.

The campaign draws directly on the lived experience of victims and service personnel, their search for answers on what happened to their loved ones and colleagues and the path forward towards reconciliation.

Speaking on truth and accountability, Pat Molloy, said:

This is 30 years anniversary of my son’s murder. It’s important to me and my family that we get truth and honesty.

On the nationwide impact across the United Kingdom, Mo Norton, said:

Whilst a lot of us have moved on, we haven’t had truth or justice.

Speaking to the service, duty, and protection of future generations, Northern Ireland veteran, David Crabbe, said:

I served for 30 years in uniform. I can’t un-live what I lived through, but I can try to ensure that we don’t make mistakes that we made in the past. We really can’t afford to push it further down the line to subject future generations to uncertainty.

Dr Sandra Peake, Chief Executive at WAVE Trauma Centre said,

We need to deal with the legacy of the troubles. It’s the unfinished business of the peace process. And we need to be able to release families from the past. And to do that, we need to have a process that fully meets their needs and this needs to happen now.

Commissioner for Victims and Survivors, Joe McVey said,

Victims are not a homogeneous group. So it’s very important to respect that families will want different things - and the purpose of this legislation is to try and address all those needs.

In the video, Kenny Donaldson from SEFF said,

Troubles were no respecter of borders - Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland, people hurting quietly up and down the length and breadth of Great Britain.

Featuring in the video is Northern Ireland actor Jimmy Nesbitt who is a patron for WAVE Trauma Centre. Jimmy said:

When people say to me that people need to move on. My answer always is no one has moved on more than victims and survivors. They’re not living in the past. They are living with the past. And if it’s not resolved in legacy, that trauma will pass on to the next generation.

The three-part digital series highlights the diverse perspectives of those directly impacted by conflict-related incidents:

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Introduction video sets out the UK Government’s core commitment to addressing legacy issues transparently, placing victims at the centre of the policy framework. The Victims’ Experience: Features powerful, personal testimonies from survivors and bereaved family members across Northern Ireland and Great Britain who share their experiences, the toll of decades of waiting, and their hope for truth and honesty. Stakeholder and Community Voices: Gathers insights from prominent advocates, victim sector leaders, and community representatives. These include Jimmy Nesbitt, Sandra Peake, Joe McVey, and Kenny Donaldson and it looks at the long-term impact that unresolved trauma has on families across the UK and Ireland.

The campaign was built with the support of WAVE Trauma Centre, the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors and SEFF.