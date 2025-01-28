Chatham House
|Printable version
The Trump administration’s sanctions policy could matter more than its use of tariffs
EXPERT COMMENT
US use of sanctions has ballooned. Yet Venezuela shows the failure both of ‘maximum pressure’ tactics and attempts to leverage sanctions for ambitious goals. A review is urgently needed.
Since his inauguration, most of the world’s attention has focused on President Donald Trump’s professed love of tariffs. But the new administration has said relatively little about its intentions surrounding the use of sanctions.
There have been two notable exceptions: Trump has announced he would impose more sanctions on Russia if it refused to end its ‘ridiculous war’ in Ukraine. And over the weekend, the president threatened to impose sanctions on Colombia (alongside tariffs) if the country did not accept military deportation flights from the US. (Bogota has since backed down).
For now, Trump’s broader long-term strategy for the use of sanctions remains unclear. Yet it may do more to shape international politics, economics and alliances than his use of tariffs.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/trump-administrations-sanctions-policy-could-matter-more-its-use-tariffs
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Netanyahu’s phase two dilemma: Political survival vs defying President Trump27/01/2025 16:20:00
Donald Trump has emerged as a forceful advocate for the ceasefire deal in Gaza. But adhering to it could break up the prime minister’s coalition and bring about the elections he fears.
Africa in 2025: Economic growth despite persistent problems27/01/2025 15:10:00
This year, Africa will be the second-fastest-growing region globally. But persistent problems, including poverty, the effects of climate change, and weak governance, are fuelling widespread social frustration.
The Belarus ‘election’ raises the question: When will Lukashenka step down?27/01/2025 12:20:00
The result in the presidential elections was all too predictable. But has a power transition already begun? And can the West prevent continuing Kremlin domination in the country?
Trump’s energy policies ignore the urgent lessons of the California fires27/01/2025 12:20:00
The fires showed US vulnerability to severe climate events – and the need to prioritize financing for climate resilient infrastructure, regulation of construction, and funding of emergency services.
Amid soaring US debt, can Trump balance fiscal challenges with campaign promises?22/01/2025 09:20:00
How Trump and Congress address looming fiscal challenges will have far-reaching consequences that could affect the foundations of US economic power.
After a Gaza ceasefire, what next for Palestinians, Netanyahu and the region?21/01/2025 10:20:00
Trump seems to have pushed Biden’s deal over the line. But the international community must maintain pressure on the parties to engage on a political settlement.
The tough dilemma Trump 2.0 poses for Beijing17/01/2025 14:20:00
It will be harder for China to balance the needs of its faltering economy with its international relations priorities. But there may be opportunities with Trump the dealmaker.
Trump’s ambiguous stance on China raises the risk of accidental conflict in the Indo-Pacific17/01/2025 12:20:00
The incoming US administration must reduce uncertainty over its stance on China or risk accidental escalation over flashpoints like Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?16/01/2025 11:33:00
If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.