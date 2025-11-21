Chatham House
|Printable version
The UK and Germany should combine their strengths to address weaknesses in European defence
EXPERT COMMENT
UK defence has big ideas but is underfunded. Germany’s spending is rapid and extensive – but its approach looks dated. The countries should combine their efforts, says an author of the UK’s 2025 defence review.
The UK is finding it hard to implement its 2025 Strategic Defence Review (SDR). The review set out the depth and breadth of transformation needed to account for the most profound change to how armed forces are conceived, built and operated for well over 100 years. But money will take much longer to arrive than the risks the SDR identified will allow.
Meanwhile, Germany is spending its way to becoming the preeminent conventional military force in Europe over the next five years – but so far without the kind of transformative ambition the UK aspires to. Both countries could do better.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/11/uk-and-germany-should-combine-their-strengths-address-weaknesses-european-defence
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The crown prince’s meeting with Trump has an ambitious agenda. But he will not normalize relations with Israel19/11/2025 09:20:00
The visit may well result in deals on defence, tech and trade. But Saudi Arabia wants clear momentum towards Palestinian statehood before progressing normalization.
Russia and the US put nuclear testing back on the table. Is time running out for arms control?13/11/2025 09:20:00
Escalating tensions between the world’s two largest nuclear powers come only months before the last remaining US–Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires.
China’s tech advance means Western corporations must adapt to compete12/11/2025 12:20:00
Western policymakers should wake up to China’s emerging tech dominance and seek to self-strengthen to withstand the disruptive power of Chinese tech giants.
The Gaza peace plan needs revolving door diplomacy by Gulf and European ‘Trump whisperers’10/11/2025 12:20:00
Gulf leaders’ Oval Office access has never been so good. They and others invested in the peace plan must use constant visits to the president to keep up momentum.
Trump’s tariffs face Supreme Court challenge that could have significant consequences for presidential power07/11/2025 15:25:00
As the legal challenge to Trump’s tariffs reaches the US Supreme Court, the outcome could have far-reaching consequences for global trade and beyond.
Greece’s LNG energy hub ambitions will help EU needs now – but should not shape long-term policy07/11/2025 12:25:00
Relying on imports of US LNG carries economic and environmental risk. In the long term, Greece should invest in its considerable clean energy infrastructure.
The good, the bad, and the possible: What the America First Global Health Strategy means for Africa – and the world05/11/2025 09:20:00
African countries have an important opportunity to align the strategy with their own health security agendas.
The AU can help African countries adopt the UN cybercrime convention. But the challenges are significant04/11/2025 09:20:00
African countries have very different cybercrime legislation and previous treaties have not been widely adopted. The UN convention is an opportunity for a new approach.
Trump’s Asia tour moved to counter China’s critical minerals dominance03/11/2025 14:30:00
Beijing’s dominance over supply chains will continue. But new US deals with Australia and across the region show rhetoric is now being matched by finance, aiming to take the sting out of any future export restrictions.