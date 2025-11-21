The UK and Germany should combine their strengths to address weaknesses in European defence

EXPERT COMMENT

UK defence has big ideas but is underfunded. Germany’s spending is rapid and extensive – but its approach looks dated. The countries should combine their efforts, says an author of the UK’s 2025 defence review.

The UK is finding it hard to implement its 2025 Strategic Defence Review (SDR). The review set out the depth and breadth of transformation needed to account for the most profound change to how armed forces are conceived, built and operated for well over 100 years. But money will take much longer to arrive than the risks the SDR identified will allow.

Meanwhile, Germany is spending its way to becoming the preeminent conventional military force in Europe over the next five years – but so far without the kind of transformative ambition the UK aspires to. Both countries could do better.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.