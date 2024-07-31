The UK and India sign a new Technology and Security Initiative – What does it mean for the UK tech sector?

Last week, the Prime Ministers of India and the United Kingdom signed an inaugural 'Technology Security Initiative' (TSI). The initiative underscores the critical role of technology in national security and economic development and aims to build on the UK-India Roadmap 2030, signed by the two countries in 2021 and focusing on deepening collaboration in trade, technology, health, climate defence and security. By focusing on collaboration in critical and emerging technologies across key sectors, the TSI seeks to fortify existing cooperative frameworks and create new avenues for partnership. The TSI will be coordinated by the National Security Advisors of both the UK and India, and a bilateral mechanism will be established, led by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the UK government, to facilitate trade in critical and emerging technologies and resolve licensing or regulatory challenges. There are seven areas where collaborations will be strengthened, including five technologies and two technology-adjacent industries, these include:

Telecoms

A new Future Telecoms Partnership includes a joint UK-India Research Programme on Future Telecoms, focusing on Open RAN systems, telecom security, spectrum innovation, and next-generation technologies. Key partnerships will involve UK’s SONIC Labs and India’s Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to bolster network security and performance, including the development of totally disaggregated Open RAN and collaboration on testing and product and solution development. Both governments have committed to creating a bilateral policy framework for collaboration on telecoms diversification, security, standards, equipment and use of spectrum.

Semiconductors

The UK and India collaboration in the semiconductor space will focus on R&D in chip design, advanced packaging, and hardware security, with an emphasis on applications like net-zero technologies, telecommunications, and cybersecurity. The partnership will also aim to improve supply chain resilience and facilitate trade and investment flows between semiconductor companies in both countries. Both governments have committed to use ‘expert-to-expert’ consultation to address issues within supply chains especially in relation to CRMs, components, design, and devices.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The partnership focuses on strengthening interoperability between AI governance frameworks, collaborative efforts in multilateral forums, trade missions, and joint research programmes to tackle global challenges using AI. Key initiatives include co-hosting a conference on addressing AI bias, funding and developing joint-bias detection challenges, and creating a platform to co-develop and test innovative solutions for finding and mitigating bias in AI models. There is an aim to eventually create a Centre for Responsible AI, composed of UK and Indian experts in industry and academia. techUK has been a key player in the first two UK-India Responsible AI Working Groups and is strongly placed to support these joint efforts.

Quantum Technologies

The two countries have committed to establishing a ‘high-level dialogue’ on quantum computing to explore national strategies and potential collaboration opportunities. This includes joint hackathons, entrepreneurship training, and academic exchanges to develop quantum capabilities for various industries.

Biotechnology and Health-Tech

The UK and India have also committed to develop a ‘high-level partnership’ in biotechnology and health-tech. This will include knowledge sharing on genomics, precision medicine, biotherapeutics, and bio-manufacturing, as well as the impact of AI on these areas and standards within biotechnology and informatics. Key partnerships will involve research institutions from both countries, aiming to co-develop and evaluate novel healthcare innovations.

Critical Minerals

The initiative aims to expand cooperation on critical minerals, enhancing supply chain resilience and exploring joint research and development opportunities. This includes creating a critical minerals community of academics, innovators and industry. Collaborations will involve leading academic and research institutions from both countries, focusing on recycling critical minerals and exploring offshore mining potentials. Both governments will explore the possibility of R&D and tech collaboration across the CRM supply chain as well as sharing best practices on ESG standards.

Advanced Materials

The UK and India will initiate a dialogue on advanced materials, targeting specific R&D collaborations. This includes developing technologies for novel alloys, sustainable materials, and nanotechnology. Partnerships will involve leading research institutions to facilitate academic and startup exchanges and access to shared lab spaces.

In summary, The UK-India Technology and Security Initiative marks a significant step forward in technological collaboration between two countries. techUK will monitor these sub-initiatives closely and keep members informed on opportunities to engage techUK will also be discussing this Initiative at the UK-India Tech Forum later this year and will produce a white paper on how to operationalise some of these suggested areas for further collaboration. If you would like to find out more, please contact Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org.