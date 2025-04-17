The UK calls on all parties to agree an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

President, this month we commemorate 31 years since the genocide against the Tutsi.

During this time, we honour the memory of those who lost their lives, and recognise the remarkable resilience shown by the people of Rwanda.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom remains deeply concerned at the situation in eastern DRC.

We regret that despite the unanimous adoption by this Council of resolution 2773 almost two months ago, it remains far from being implemented.

While the withdrawal of M23 and Rwandan Defence Forces from Walikale is a positive step, much more needs to be done.

We reiterate this Council’s call for the M23 to cease hostilities and withdraw from all controlled areas, and for the Rwandan Defence Forces to cease support for the M23 and withdraw from Congolese territory.

We call on the parties, in line with resolution 2773, to agree an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and to seriously engage with regional peace processes.

Second, the United Kingdom welcomes regional leadership towards a durable resolution of the conflict.

We welcome the nomination of President Gnassingbé of Togo as the African Union’s mediator for the peace process for eastern DRC.

We hope this will support coordination between regional and international efforts to deliver peace.

And we urge the parties to engage with his efforts and urgently implement the EAC-SADC roadmap to attain sustainable peace and security.

Third, the United Kingdom is deeply concerned by the scale of human suffering from the conflict in eastern DRC, as set out by our briefers, and its impact on the region.

More than one million people have been displaced since the start of the year.

We repeat our calls for all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights law and to allow safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance by lake, road and through the reopening of key airports including Goma and Kavumu.

We also support greater UN and donor co-ordination to ensure assistance reaches those most in need.