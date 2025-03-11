Health and Safety Executive
The UK Chemicals Helpline is changing
The UK Chemicals Contact Centre was established to support businesses and stakeholders with general enquiries relating to the EU Exit Transition Period.
On 31 March 2025 the telephone services for the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), Prior Informed Consent Regulation (PIC) and Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulation (CLP) will be closing.
HSE can still be contacted with any queries regarding BPR, PIC, or CLP after this date, the relevant webpage for each regime contains more information on how to contact the appropriate helpdesk service.
If you need technical advice on other health and safety issues or if you want to report a concern about workplace health and safety conditions, please see the main contact page.
The UK Chemicals Helpline service, available on 0330 159 1985, will continue for UK REACH enquiries.
