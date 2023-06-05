Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK

“UNICEF UK warmly welcomes the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations, which shine an important light on the UK’s current record on protecting and upholding children’s rights. Since the last review 7 years ago, children in the UK have faced unprecedented change and challenge that have significantly impacted their lives and rights.

“UNICEF UK shares the Committee’s concern about how the cost-of-living crisis is impacting early childhood; the worrying effect of the Illegal Migration Bill on child rights; and the UK’s role internationally in supporting children’s rights everywhere.

“This report clearly highlights where action is needed. We urge the Government to respond to the Committee’s findings with a clear and ambitious implementation action plan to address the concerns raised, especially in relation to better support for families with young children, ending child poverty, amending the Illegal Migration Bill to remove any risks to children, and return to spending 0.7% national income on international aid.

“The full incorporation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child by the UK Government would ensure all children can access their rights, in all areas of their lives, wherever they live and whatever their background. With uncertainty in many of their lives, this would demonstrate that children are a top priority for this government.

“UNICEF UK is committed to working with the UK and devolved nations to ensure the rights of all children are promoted, protected and upheld – everywhere.”

