Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK condemns attacks on displaced civilians in Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, following the vote on the UN Security Council resolution renewing the mandate of the 1591 Committee Panel of Experts.
We voted in favour of this resolution renewing the 1591 Panel of Experts and we thank the US for leading the negotiations.
I’ll make two points.
First, I want to highlight the catastrophic situation currently faced by thousands of displaced people at Zamzam Camp in Darfur.
We’ve seen reports that the Rapid Support Forces have launched a further assault contrary to this council’s demands in Resolution 2736.
There are harrowing accounts of shelling and targeting of civilians.
It’s reported that at least 40 civilians have been killed and shelters have been razed to the ground.
These are people who were already facing devastating levels of humanitarian need, including famine.
So we condemn these attacks.
We underscore the need for the protection of civilians in line with international law and the commitments made by the warring parties in the 2023 Jeddah Declaration.
The situation underscores the continued importance of the Panel’s reporting to support the Council’s work on Sudan.
And once again, we call on all Member States to refrain from external interference, which foments conflict and instability, and instead to support mediation efforts for a durable peace.
Second, we note that while the UK welcomes the renewal of the Panel’s mandate for a further 12 months, we would have preferred to maintain previous language which, among other things, called for the parties to the conflict to cease violations of international humanitarian law and abuses and violations of international human rights law, and strongly condemned attacks against civilians, including sexual and gender based violence.
President, it is vital that this Council remain focused on protecting civilians in Sudan given the violence being committed against so many.
The UK will continue to press for a much more urgent and more effective international response to the crisis, including a reinvigorated mediation process.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-condemns-attacks-on-displaced-civilians-in-sudan-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any peace negotiations: UK statement at the UN Security Council18/02/2025 10:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.
Joint G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement: February 202517/02/2025 14:10:00
Meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, 15 February 2025.
FCDO statement on the situation in DRC17/02/2025 12:25:00
The FCDO has released a statement following the entrance of M23 and the Rwandan Defence Force into Bukavu: 16 February.
Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary: Bad peace deal with Russia will cause damage far beyond Ukraine17/02/2025 10:25:00
The Foreign and Defence Secretaries recently wrote a joint Op-Ed in the Daily Telegraph on how to reach a strong and durable peace in Ukraine.
European partners urged to develop sanctions to smash people smuggling gangs14/02/2025 16:20:00
The Foreign Secretary will press partners to replicate Britain’s world-first plans for a sanctions aimed at organised immigration crime gangs.
The UK strongly condemns tragic death of World Food Programme staff member in Houthi detention: UK statement at the UN Security Council14/02/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
UK targets Putin's inner circle with new sanctions14/02/2025 12:25:00
New British sanctions target high profile figures working in the Russian Government and supporters of Russian state-owned business.
Russia's deceit did not work in 2022 and it will not work now: UK statement to the OSCE14/02/2025 11:25:00
Ambassador Holland recalls Russia's deceit at the OSCE in the weeks leading up to their full-scale invasion of Ukraine and reiterates that UK will support Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace (13 February 2025).
Update on UK Syria sanctions regime: Minister Doughty statement13/02/2025 14:10:00
Written statement to the House of Commons on adapting the UK's Syria sanctions regime following the fall of Assad’s dictatorship late last year.
A key Russian cybercrime syndicate responsible for aiding merciless ransomware attacks around the world has been targeted by new UK sanctions.12/02/2025 15:20:00
A key Russian cybercrime syndicate responsible for aiding merciless ransomware attacks around the world has been targeted by new UK sanctions.