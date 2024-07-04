The UK election debate has missed important conversations on defence

EXPERT COMMENT

A new UK government should consider the resilience and preparedness of society as a vital aspect of national security.

Much of the UK election campaign has focused on domestic issues, but security and defence have also been on the pre-election agenda. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party have centred the idea that the median voter feels insecure. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have sought to portray themselves as guarantors of the nation’s security – and queried Labour’s commitment to defence.

But in the campaign, these important issues have often been covered via narrow competitive rhetoric on defence spending and the UK’s nuclear weapons system.

Even before the campaign began, Sunak accused Labour of making the UK ‘less safe’ for not committing to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

Labour – who say they will spend 2.5 per cent when circumstances allow – attacked the Conservatives for hollowing out the armed forces. The Liberal Democrats also promised to spend 2.5 per cent ‘at least’ and bring the Army up to 100,000 troops.

Spending and traditional capabilities are important, but this focus misses some important questions about UK defence – especially about what contributes to wider security and resilience, and what deterrence means.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.