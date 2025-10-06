The UK fully supports the 2016 Peace Agreement in Colombia, which remains one of the most successful peace processes of the past 50 years: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (03 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia.

The UK fully supports the 2016 Peace Agreement, which remains one of the most successful peace processes of the past 50 years.

It has delivered tangible improvements in security and prosperity for Colombia and remains a roadmap for further progress.

Approaching the ninth anniversary of the Agreement, we remain concerned at the speed of implementation and call on the Government to accelerate its efforts.

The UN Mission continues to have a vital role to play.

While nothing could put right the wrongs of fifty years of crimes, the 2016 Agreement put restorative justice at its heart to promote reconciliation within Colombian society.

Last month, landmark sentences were issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (SJP) against those responsible for hostage taking and extra-judicial killings.

This represents real progress in delivering justice and accountability for the victims.

We urge the Colombian government and the SJP to work together to ensure full implementation of these and future sentences, in line with the expectations of victims.

We also welcome progress on rural reform and reintegration efforts of former combatants.

But sustainable progress to deliver the transformational change envisaged through the 2016 Agreement will only be possible with sustained parallel action to tackle criminality.

This includes drug trafficking, extortion and illegal mining which plague communities across Colombia.

The UK is concerned about ongoing violence towards peace signatories, community leaders and security forces.

480 peace signatories have been killed since the Agreement was signed.

We call upon the Government to do more to protect signatories and all vulnerable communities.

As we look ahead to elections next year, we are clear political violence, has no place in Colombia.

The assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe was a tragedy and a warning of the risks that Colombia faces.

We urge strengthened protection measures and improved institutional coordination to counter further violence.

The UK is and will remain a committed friend and partner to the people of Colombia as they journey towards lasting peace and security.

We look forward to working with partners in the council on the mandate renewal of the UN mission. This should reflect the situation on the ground and include efficiencies and streamlining of the mission, where appropriate.