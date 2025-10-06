Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK fully supports the 2016 Peace Agreement in Colombia, which remains one of the most successful peace processes of the past 50 years: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (03 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia.
The UK fully supports the 2016 Peace Agreement, which remains one of the most successful peace processes of the past 50 years.
It has delivered tangible improvements in security and prosperity for Colombia and remains a roadmap for further progress.
Approaching the ninth anniversary of the Agreement, we remain concerned at the speed of implementation and call on the Government to accelerate its efforts.
The UN Mission continues to have a vital role to play.
While nothing could put right the wrongs of fifty years of crimes, the 2016 Agreement put restorative justice at its heart to promote reconciliation within Colombian society.
Last month, landmark sentences were issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (SJP) against those responsible for hostage taking and extra-judicial killings.
This represents real progress in delivering justice and accountability for the victims.
We urge the Colombian government and the SJP to work together to ensure full implementation of these and future sentences, in line with the expectations of victims.
We also welcome progress on rural reform and reintegration efforts of former combatants.
But sustainable progress to deliver the transformational change envisaged through the 2016 Agreement will only be possible with sustained parallel action to tackle criminality.
This includes drug trafficking, extortion and illegal mining which plague communities across Colombia.
The UK is concerned about ongoing violence towards peace signatories, community leaders and security forces.
480 peace signatories have been killed since the Agreement was signed.
We call upon the Government to do more to protect signatories and all vulnerable communities.
As we look ahead to elections next year, we are clear political violence, has no place in Colombia.
The assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe was a tragedy and a warning of the risks that Colombia faces.
We urge strengthened protection measures and improved institutional coordination to counter further violence.
The UK is and will remain a committed friend and partner to the people of Colombia as they journey towards lasting peace and security.
We look forward to working with partners in the council on the mandate renewal of the UN mission. This should reflect the situation on the ground and include efficiencies and streamlining of the mission, where appropriate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-fully-supports-the-2016-peace-agreement-in-colombia-which-remains-one-of-the-most-successful-peace-processes-of-the-past-50-years-uk-statemen
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Core Group Statement to introduce Item 2 Resolution on Sudan06/10/2025 14:10:00
UK Core Group Statement to introduce Item 2 Resolution on Sudan. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has been built on a foundation of falsehoods03/10/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland examines the various falsehoods that Russia deployed in seeking to justify its illegal and unjust war of aggression against Ukraine (02 October 2025).
G7 Foreign Ministers Statement on Iran Sanctions Snapback03/10/2025 10:25:00
Statement given recently (01 October 2025) from the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the EU on support for the E3 activation of the snapback sanctions and other restrictions against Iran.
UK calls on Russia to treat all Prisoners of War in accordance with international law: UK statement to the OSCE02/10/2025 16:10:00
UK Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, cites the latest OSCE Moscow Mechanism Report on evidence that Russia’s treatment of Prisoners of War are a widespread and systematic violation of international law (01 September 2025).
The path to peace in Gaza must be through dialogue and diplomacy, not further bloodshed: UK statement at the UN Security Council02/10/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
UK to fund lifesaving assistance to over 500,000 Rohingya refugees02/10/2025 12:25:00
The UK will provide food, shelter, clean water, and other life-saving services to half a million Rohingya refugees displaced from Myanmar by conflict and persecution
UK reimposes UN sanctions on Iran02/10/2025 11:20:00
Statement on the UK reimposing UN sanctions on Iran due to significant Iranian non-performance of its JCPoA commitments.
Summary following the High-Level Financing Event for The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM): 25 September 202502/10/2025 10:20:00
The Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union Commission, the United Nations, and the United Kingdom have issued a summary following the High-Level Financing Event for The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which took place on 25 September 2025.
Statement on Afghanistan: 1 October 202502/10/2025 09:20:00
Statement following the meeting of the G7+ Special Representatives for Afghanistan on 29-30 September 2025