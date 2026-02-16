Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK fully supports the new government’s efforts to advance security, stability and prosperity for the Yemeni people: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (12 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
I would like to start by welcoming the announcement of the new government of Yemen and commend the leadership of Prime Minister Zindani and the Presidential Leadership Council.
This marks an important step for Yemen and an opportunity for important economic, governance, and security reforms.
The UK fully supports the government’s efforts to advance security, stability, and prosperity for the Yemeni people.
We would like, in particular, to welcome the three new women ministers in the Cabinet. An inclusive government is vital for lasting progress.
Second, following the adoption of Resolution 2831, we remain closely engaged on the orderly and safe drawdown of UN personnel and assets, as the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement, UNMHA, in Yemen closes.
We look forward to the Special Envoy’s continued efforts to deliver on the UN’s commitments under the Hudaydah Agreement.
Third, Yemen remains one of the most acute humanitarian crises in the world, as we’ve heard today, with 22 million people in need of assistance, spiralling food insecurity, and the potential collapse of the primary healthcare system.
We need to act collectively and urgently to galvanise efforts to address these needs.
Finally, we have heard again today in the Council, the unequivocal call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis.
The UK strongly condemns the death sentences issued by the Houthi authorities and the continued detention of aid workers.
These actions violate fundamental rights and due process. They also shrink the operational space for NGOs, which is vital to supporting Yemenis who remain in desperate need. They must be released.
