The UK is committed to achieving our shared goals for sustainable development: UK National statement at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Statement given yesterday by Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Africa and the UN, at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

As we mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the United Kingdom is committed to working with you to achieve our shared goals for sustainable development.

With targets way off track, and five years to go, through the Pact for the Future, we have all committed to picking up the pace.

So, we must implement the shared vision we set out at the Financing for Development in Seville.

Harnessing the power of the private sector.

Raising revenue from domestic taxation and tackling illicit finance.

Making sure ODA plays a catalytic role.

With a roadmap to address unsustainable debt.

And the United Kingdom is championing innovative financing instruments, leveraging the City of London expertise.

This is part of how we renew confidence in multilateralism itself, but we also need a system that is more efficient, coherent and resilient.

That’s why, the UK is backing the Secretary General’s UN at 80 initiative, calling for the ambitious reform needed to build a development system fit for the future.

We are transforming the UK’s approach.

Prioritising climate and nature, health, humanitarian assistance, and making sure everyone feels the benefits, including women and girls.

Improving the systems every country needs to invest in public services that make a difference in people’s lives.

And protecting the health of people and economies from backing ambition on Non-Communicable Diseases, to pledging further support for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, and co-hosting the Global Fund replenishment alongside South Africa.

The last few months alone have seen success spanning Seville to the UN Ocean Conference.

So, be it the General Assembly, or COP30 in Brazil, let us make the most of opportunities to build on that, so we get back on track towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, in the months and years ahead.

Thank you.