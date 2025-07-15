Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK is committed to ensuring the UN can operate across its Missions in Yemen: UK at the UN Security Council
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, after the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2786 (14 July 2025).
We welcome the Council’s extension of UNMHA’s mandate until January 2026.
We thank Council colleagues for their engagement in the negotiation.
We will closely engage with the UN on their review to identify opportunities for further efficiencies, coherence and coordination across United Nations Missions in Yemen.
As the expiry of this mandate approaches early next year, we look forward to leading further discussions with this Council on the full range of options for UN operations in Hodeidah, including assessing the future viability and sunsetting of UNMHA.
We remain committed to ensuring the UN is able to operate across its Missions in Yemen, with a view to supporting humanitarian needs, promoting long-term stability and preserving space for a future UN-led peace process.
We will continue to work closely with the UN Special Envoy, regional and Yemeni stakeholders to achieve this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-is-committed-to-ensuring-the-un-can-operate-across-its-missions-in-yemen-uk-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Diplomacy in the digital age: Foreign Secretary's speech, July 202515/07/2025 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently (12 July 2025) delivered a speech on diplomacy in the digital age whilst in Singapore.
Joint statement on recent developments in Georgia14/07/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary has released a joint statement on recent developments in Georgia alongside European partners.
British investment boost in Ukraine to benefit both countries14/07/2025 12:12:00
British investment boost in Ukraine to support security and prosperity of both countries.
Technology and innovation driving UK growth and closer partnerships with the Indo-Pacific11/07/2025 14:10:00
Britain will deepen relations with countries across the Indo-Pacific to bring together UK and Southeast Asian innovation and technology.
Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on children: UK statement to the OSCE10/07/2025 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns the grave violations Russian armed forces and authorities have committed against children in Ukraine, including through attacks on schools and hospitals (09 July 2025).
Diplomats sharing global business expertise with British firms09/07/2025 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary dispatches top diplomats to all parts of the UK to boost regional ties and deliver economic growth under the Government’s Plan for Change.
Review into Government Response to the Death of Harry Dunn08/07/2025 16:20:00
Independent review into the UK Government response to the death of Harry Dunn announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
New UK support to power green growth at home while tackling climate change abroad08/07/2025 14:10:00
Senior Cabinet ministers meet City of London leaders as Foreign Secretary announces new climate support
International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance statement in support of Holocaust remembrance institutions, organisations, and professionals, June 202508/07/2025 10:25:00
The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance issued a statement on 26 June 2025 in support of Holocaust remembrance institutions, organisations and professionals.