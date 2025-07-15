The UK is committed to ensuring the UN can operate across its Missions in Yemen: UK at the UN Security Council

Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, after the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2786 (14 July 2025).

We welcome the Council’s extension of UNMHA’s mandate until January 2026.

We thank Council colleagues for their engagement in the negotiation.

We will closely engage with the UN on their review to identify opportunities for further efficiencies, coherence and coordination across United Nations Missions in Yemen.

As the expiry of this mandate approaches early next year, we look forward to leading further discussions with this Council on the full range of options for UN operations in Hodeidah, including assessing the future viability and sunsetting of UNMHA.

We remain committed to ensuring the UN is able to operate across its Missions in Yemen, with a view to supporting humanitarian needs, promoting long-term stability and preserving space for a future UN-led peace process.

We will continue to work closely with the UN Special Envoy, regional and Yemeni stakeholders to achieve this.