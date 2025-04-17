The UK is deeply concerned at recent political tensions and increased fighting across South Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom is deeply concerned at recent political tensions and increased fighting across South Sudan between parties to the 2018 peace agreement and other opposition forces. This includes the ongoing conflict in Upper Nile State.

We are appalled by the attack on a UN helicopter in Nasir which resulted in the death of an UNMISS contractor.

The current escalation risks South Sudan’s hard-won peace.

A return to widespread conflict would devastate the country and have damaging consequences for the broader region, especially in the context of the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

The escalation of violence in the Upper Nile State has already caused dozens of civilian casualties and displaced at least 120,000 people.

So we urge the parties to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to civilian populations in Nasir and Ulang who are in need of emergency assistance and protection.

Second, we are concerned by the arrest and ongoing detention of First Vice President Machar.

This action undermines the core principles of the 2018 peace agreement.

Alongside the AU and other international partners, we call for this action to be reversed to enable both parties to return to dialogue.

We welcome efforts by regional partners, including the African Union and IGAD, to work with the South Sudanese leadership to de-escalate tensions.

And we call on South Sudan’s collective leadership to cease hostilities, release political detainees, including First Vice President Machar, and to engage seriously with regional mediation efforts.

Third, President, the recent instability is a reminder of the importance of UNMISS as a peace partner for South Sudan.

The United Kingdom commends UNMISS’ work to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians.

In this challenging context, their work to monitor human rights violations and support the provision of humanitarian assistance is critical.

And we call on the South Sudanese leadership to ensure the mission has freedom of movement, without political interference, so that it can effectively carry out its mandate from this Council.