Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK is deeply concerned at recent political tensions and increased fighting across South Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan.
I will make three points.
First, the United Kingdom is deeply concerned at recent political tensions and increased fighting across South Sudan between parties to the 2018 peace agreement and other opposition forces. This includes the ongoing conflict in Upper Nile State.
We are appalled by the attack on a UN helicopter in Nasir which resulted in the death of an UNMISS contractor.
The current escalation risks South Sudan’s hard-won peace.
A return to widespread conflict would devastate the country and have damaging consequences for the broader region, especially in the context of the ongoing crisis in Sudan.
The escalation of violence in the Upper Nile State has already caused dozens of civilian casualties and displaced at least 120,000 people.
So we urge the parties to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to civilian populations in Nasir and Ulang who are in need of emergency assistance and protection.
Second, we are concerned by the arrest and ongoing detention of First Vice President Machar.
This action undermines the core principles of the 2018 peace agreement.
Alongside the AU and other international partners, we call for this action to be reversed to enable both parties to return to dialogue.
We welcome efforts by regional partners, including the African Union and IGAD, to work with the South Sudanese leadership to de-escalate tensions.
And we call on South Sudan’s collective leadership to cease hostilities, release political detainees, including First Vice President Machar, and to engage seriously with regional mediation efforts.
Third, President, the recent instability is a reminder of the importance of UNMISS as a peace partner for South Sudan.
The United Kingdom commends UNMISS’ work to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians.
In this challenging context, their work to monitor human rights violations and support the provision of humanitarian assistance is critical.
And we call on the South Sudanese leadership to ensure the mission has freedom of movement, without political interference, so that it can effectively carry out its mandate from this Council.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-is-deeply-concerned-at-recent-political-tensions-and-increased-fighting-across-south-sudan-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK calls on all parties to agree an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council17/04/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
UK Government statement on denial of UK MP to enter Hong Kong15/04/2025 16:20:00
The UK Government has issued a response after a UK MP was refused entry to Hong Kong.
Third international meeting of the Post-Holocaust Issues Special Envoys Network on Holocaust-era Restitution15/04/2025 15:20:00
Lord Pickles attends meeting in The Hague to discuss progress and challenges relating to the restitution of Holocaust-era assets.
UK announces new humanitarian funding for Sudan15/04/2025 12:10:00
The UK has announced new support to Sudan ahead of the Sudan conference which will bring together international representatives.
UK sanctions Iranian organised crime network15/04/2025 10:25:00
The UK has announced further sanctions to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime by sanctioning Iranian-backed, Swedish-based Foxtrot criminal Network and its leader, Rawa Majid, for their role in attacks against targets across Europe.
The UK remains steadfast in our commitment to gender equality, human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals: UK statement at the 58th session of the Commission on Population and Development14/04/2025 14:10:00
Explanation of position by Tara Soomro, UK Ambassador to ECOSOC, at CPD58 (11 April 2025).
Russia continues to dither, delay and destroy rather than engage seriously towards peace: UK statement to the OSCE11/04/2025 10:25:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday called out Russia's hollow words about peace while it continues to terrorise Ukraine's civilian population and infrastructure.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosts energy firms and banks to discuss climate change10/04/2025 09:15:00
Government, industry, international organisations and institutions met in the Mattatoio, Rome, to discuss the global shift to clean power.