The UK is deeply concerned by the scale of human rights abuses, including sexual violence, by armed groups in eastern DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (22 August 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom welcomes the positive momentum towards peace generated by the work of EAC-SADC and the AU, the signing of the Peace Agreement between DRC and Rwanda in Washington, and the Declaration of Principles between DRC and M23 in Doha.

Second, the United Kingdom condemns the widespread killing of civilians by the Rwanda-backed M23 in Rutshuru territory as well as killings by ADF in Ituri province.

The scale of human rights abuses, including sexual violence, by armed groups in eastern DRC is deeply concerning.

We call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to protect civilians.

The parties must comply with the ceasefires to which they have committed.

Reported violations by both M23 and Wazalendo groups are deeply concerning, as is the rise in inflammatory rhetoric by both sides.

The UK urges the parties to show restraint, avoid further escalation, and engage constructively in the peace process.

Third, President, the United Kingdom remains concerned by restrictions imposed on MONUSCO’s freedom of movement by M23.

UN peacekeepers must be allowed to deliver the mandate agreed by this Council.

We welcome news that supplies of fuel and water are no longer being restricted.

We also welcome that some of MONUSCO’s necessary troop rotations have now taken place. This must be sustained.

To conclude, the United Kingdom strongly supports all efforts towards peace in Eastern DRC.

We commend the ongoing efforts of US, Qatari and AU mediators and facilitators.

We welcome the resumption of talks between DRC and M23.

The parties should now urgently and fully comply with the commitments they have made to a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

The Security Council should remain seized of their progress.

The full implementation of these agreements is critical to delivering the sustainable peace and prosperity that the people of DRC deserve.