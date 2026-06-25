The UK is proud to have contributed to the significant progress the world has made in tackling HIV over the past decades: UK Statement at the UN General Assembly

Statement given recently (23 June 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on HIV/AIDS.

The United Kingdom welcomes this High-Level Meeting and its political declaration.

The UK is proud to have contributed to the significant progress the world has made in tackling HIV over the past decades, reducing transmissions by 65% since 1995 and deaths by 74% since 2004.

This progress is particularly significant amongst children, where there has been a 69% reduction in transmissions since 2010.

Each of these numbers affects lives, people, and futures made possible brining hope to us all.

This hope continues today, with new, innovative long-acting antiretroviral technologies also offering transformative potential, improving adherence, reducing stigma, and expanding HIV services.

The UK continues to support key partners in this work, including the Global Fund, World Health Organisation, Unitaid, and UNAIDS.

We also recognise the important roles that UNDP, UNICEF, and UNFPA play in delivering the response on the ground.

But we are concerned about this progress reversing if we do not refocus our effort to end AIDS and ensure no one is left behind.

This is particularly critical for key populations and for women and girls.

Engagement, inclusion, and partnership with these groups and others at the grassroots of the HIV response remains essential.

Three things will be particularly important.

First, we need to continue to work together, including across the UN, to strengthen health systems, prevent new infections, and end AIDS-related deaths.

Second, we need stronger country-led, sustainable responses.

National leadership, integrated services, and efficient use of resources will be critical.

And third, community-led organisations must remain at the heart of the response.

Their leadership, resilience, and expertise are essential to reach those most in need and sustain long-term progress.

Innovation and evidence will continue to underpin successful partnerships, working with key populations, addressing structural barriers created by stigma and discrimination, and tackling drivers of new transmissions.

So colleagues, we must act with urgency to refocus our resources where they will have the greatest impact, and remain steadfast in our shared commitment to ending AIDS.