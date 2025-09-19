Chatham House
Printable version
The UK must guard against new risks to financial stability coming from the US
EXPERT COMMENT
Financial services are critical to future UK productivity and growth, but regulators should be wary of deepening cooperation with US counterparts that could expose the UK to greater risk.
In the run up to President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK this week, some £1.25 billion of US corporate investments in UK financial services were announced. Alongside this investment, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly discussed potential steps to align more closely UK and US capital markets, focusing in particular on digital assets.
However, the policies of the Trump administration look set to increase substantially the financial stability risks in the US economy. Historically, financial shocks beginning in the US have often led to much wider global shocks, from the 1929 Wall Street Crash to the global financial crash of 2007–09. The British government needs to protect the UK against these developments and would therefore be wise to treat initiatives for alignment over financial de-regulation with caution.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/uk-must-guard-against-new-risks-financial-stability-coming-us
