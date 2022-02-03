Chatham House
|Printable version
The UK must not dismiss European ‘strategic autonomy’
EXPERT COMMENT
Although the current Ukraine crisis has been a reality check for the EU, the UK still needs to engage with the debate about a greater European capacity to act.
The concept of ‘European strategic autonomy’ has taken a hit as Europeans have been sidelined and the European Union (EU) has struggled to make itself relevant in the current standoff with Russia over Ukraine.
With NATO’s new Strategic Concept and the EU’s first Strategic Compass, 2022 was meant to be the year of European security strategies. But the conflict at the Ukrainian border has been a reality check about what role the EU can today play in European security.
Conversely, the Ukraine crisis has amplified the UK’s role as a security provider for Europe through NATO as well as bilateral and minilateral arrangements such as the new Ukraine-Poland-UK trilateral format or, beyond the current crisis, London’s leadership of the ten-nation Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). The UK’s diplomatic energy and assertive action on the Ukraine situation – supplying military equipment, training, and increasing force deployments – have been widely acknowledged.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/uk-must-not-dismiss-european-strategic-autonomy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Myanmar’s violent stalemate can heal deeper divisions03/02/2022 12:20:00
Although the country is on the brink of collapse, it is vital those opposing the military coup find an end to their own disputes and remove their common enemy.
Why Britain needs a new Russia policy31/01/2022 09:20:00
The UK government, once naively optimistic about Russia, has become more hard-nosed and should pursue a coherent Russia strategy with like-minded countries.
Exposing Russia’s alternative reality protects Europe28/01/2022 09:20:00
Debunking Russian lies and disinformation can hold Vladimir Putin to account and is an essential component of any future dialogue on European security.
JCPOA talks: Deal or no deal?21/01/2022 09:20:00
A restored nuclear deal may not be as strong and comprehensive as originally hoped but given what is at stake, a deal with Iran is still better than no deal.
Addressing debt distress in Africa18/01/2022 15:20:00
Despite promising signs of a continuing global economic recovery in 2022, the African debt situation remains worrying.
Tokayev faces double challenge in a troubled Kazakhstan17/01/2022 09:20:00
President Tokayev claims to be focused on addressing popular grievances and curtailing the power of Kazakhstan oligarchs. But this promise has been made before.
New alignments are looming in the South China Sea14/01/2022 12:20:00
The ability of Southeast Asian countries to push back against China’s coastguard, maritime militia, and navy is small, but a more coordinated response could be emerging.
How European security is changing12/01/2022 09:10:00
Although migration, economic, health, tech and climate policy are increasingly thought of in terms of security, different issues are taking place in each of these policy areas.