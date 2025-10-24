The UK must prioritize cybersecurity or be left dangerously exposed

Recent high-profile cyberattacks on British businesses underscore the need to elevate cybersecurity on the political agenda and prepare for rapidly escalating threats from both hostile states and criminal actors.

As countries gather in Hanoi to sign the first-ever UN binding treaty on cybercrime, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued a sobering assessment of the cyberthreats facing the country.

The NCSC’s annual review, which comes after recent high-profile cyberattacks on British businesses, warned that the number of cyber incidents that pose a risk on a national level has risen dramatically. The agency classified nearly half of all the cyber incidents it handled in the past year as nationally significant – a record high.

For a nation that prides itself on digital innovation, this should be a wake-up call. The UK needs to take decisive action to strengthen resilience, support businesses and secure critical infrastructure.

Without these steps, the UK is at risk of a cascading cyber crisis scenario – where coordinated or interconnected attacks could spread rapidly across sectors, disrupting essential services, supply chains and the economy. The consequences would extend far beyond the digital realm, touching every part of society.

