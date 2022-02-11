Chatham House
|Printable version
The UK must use sanctions to help Kazakhstan’s people
EXPERT COMMENT
Kazakhstan’s unrest is a chance for the UK’s new sanctions powers to show it is serious about tackling kleptocratic regimes. But whether it will is doubtful.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s ‘shoot to kill’ order during the recent unrest in Kazakhstan and numerous press reports exposing the corruption of the country’s ruling elite provides an excellent opportunity for the UK government to use its new sanctions regime on individuals.
January’s civil unrest in Kazakhstan – resulting in at least 225 deaths – is a tragedy inflicted on the Kazakhstani people by a repressive kleptocratic regime. The UK government should react to this brutality and corruption by taking a stand about the importance of human rights and the rule of law.
One of the main tools at the UK government’s disposal is the use of sanctions against individuals. Two types of sanctions could be deployed – Global Human Rights Sanctions, introduced in 2020, and Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions, introduced in 2021.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/uk-must-use-sanctions-help-kazakhstans-people
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Ukraine response reveals Europe’s security is changing10/02/2022 13:38:00
Recent events regarding Ukraine show an active UK responding quickly while EU powers deliberate. But pulling ahead of the pack is not the same as leadership.
Colonialism in international relations07/02/2022 13:38:00
The January issue of International Affairs explores race and imperialism in international relations, and launches a new series celebrating its centenary year.
From words to deeds: What next for climate action?07/02/2022 09:20:00
What do countries need to do ahead of COP27 in Egypt?
Huge impact of ‘fortress economics’ in Russia and China04/02/2022 15:38:00
Russia’s defensive management of its economy protects itself against the risk of US sanctions. But China doing the same is worrying for the world economy.
Tackling corruption is focus for MENA in 202204/02/2022 09:20:00
To tackle corruption in the MENA region, the international community must prioritize accountability over stability.
The UK must not dismiss European ‘strategic autonomy’03/02/2022 15:38:00
Although the current Ukraine crisis has been a reality check for the EU, the UK still needs to engage with the debate about a greater European capacity to act.
Myanmar’s violent stalemate can heal deeper divisions03/02/2022 12:20:00
Although the country is on the brink of collapse, it is vital those opposing the military coup find an end to their own disputes and remove their common enemy.
Why Britain needs a new Russia policy31/01/2022 09:20:00
The UK government, once naively optimistic about Russia, has become more hard-nosed and should pursue a coherent Russia strategy with like-minded countries.