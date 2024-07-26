Chatham House
|Printable version
The UK needs an India strategy that goes beyond the trade deal
EXPERT COMMENT
David Lammy will use his visit to renew momentum on the FTA negotiations, but he should also realize the strategic, economic and symbolic potential of a deeper UK-India relationship.
The visit of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to India in the first month of the new UK government has sent a clear signal to New Delhi that it is eager to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) between both countries. In a speech shortly before the election, Lammy said ‘Labour is ready to go’ on the deal, adding that he saw the FTA ‘as the floor, not the ceiling in the relationship’. The third term Narendra Modi government in New Delhi also ensures continued momentum on the trade deal.
But the UK needs a strategy for India that goes beyond the FTA. This includes more progress in areas ranging from technology, defence, education and the energy transition, and it means taking practical steps in difficult areas, such as the UK’s visa policies. Establishing quotas for specific industries facing labour shortages or deemed strategically important – like nursing or IT professionals – would address both the UK’s desire to tighten immigration, and the fact that Indians are among the largest group of legal migrants to the UK in recent years.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/07/uk-needs-india-strategy-goes-beyond-trade-deal
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The UK needs to move faster on nuclear energy cybersecurity26/07/2024 16:15:00
The country’s nuclear energy industry has languished. The new government’s plans to revive it provide important opportunities, but cybersecurity needs bolstering.
Netanyahu’s speech sought bipartisan support by invoking the threat of Iran26/07/2024 15:25:00
Israel’s prime minister offered little hope for Americans seeking a swift end to the war – and gave no detail on a dignified future for Palestinians.
The Fatah–Hamas agreement increases Chinese influence in Palestinian affairs. But the road to unity is rocky25/07/2024 13:10:00
For Palestinian factions a new agreement is more about short term ideological and political priorities than establishing a genuine united front.
China’s third plenum – watch what they do, not what they say23/07/2024 15:10:00
Last week’s plenum was light on substance, but even if the CCP had been clearer about its intentions, we might still be none the wiser about the direction of policy.
Biden’s decision to withdraw is an act of true leadership. It is also his best chance at ensuring his legacy23/07/2024 09:20:00
Biden repaired damage to US leadership, delivered economic recovery, and rallied support for Ukraine. The Democratic Party must now unite to protect these achievements.
Poland could be Europe’s rising star on defence and security22/07/2024 16:20:00
Reconciling its transatlantic approach with EU defence initiatives could make Poland a leader on European defence.
Trump’s convention speech gestured towards national unity, then descended into old narratives22/07/2024 15:25:00
The former president has united Republicans under a MAGA agenda and a path to victory. But this extraordinary election may soon shift trajectory.
Europe Programme hosts preparatory seminar on irregular migration to support EPC leaders22/07/2024 12:20:00
Chatham House’s Europe programme hosted representatives from the European Political Community in June, in advance of July’s summit.