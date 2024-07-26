The UK needs to move faster on nuclear energy cybersecurity

EXPERT COMMENT

The country’s nuclear energy industry has languished. The new government’s plans to revive it provide important opportunities, but cybersecurity needs bolstering.

The new Labour government’s ‘Great British Energy’ bill sets out an ambitious agenda for the UK’s transition to net zero. The bill establishes a new publicly owned energy company to own and advance clean energy projects, including new nuclear power plants.

The government has said that it wants to invest in the long-term security of the nuclear power sector, focusing on its role as an engine for good jobs and for helping the UK achieve energy security and advancing towards its net-zero goals.

