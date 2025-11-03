Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK reiterates its full support for UNSMIL’s efforts to advance the political process in Libya: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council
UK explanation of vote delivered recently (31 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
I welcome the adoption of this resolution renewing UNSMIL’s mandate for 12 months. I thank all Council Members for engaging in a constructive and flexible manner throughout the negotiations.
This mandate plays an important role in supporting the Libyan people to achieve the peace, stability, and democratic governance they deserve. It does this through reinforcing UNSMIL’s role in supporting a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process.
It welcomes the roadmap announced by SRSG Tetteh in August 2025 and its three core pillars, which provide a clear framework for political progress.
It encourages UNSMIL to implement the recommendations of the Strategic Review, which offer valuable guidance for enhancing the Mission’s effectiveness.
It also underscores the importance of adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law – principles that are vital to building lasting peace and preserving the integrity of the political process.
The UK reiterates its full support for UNSMIL’s efforts to advance the political process. The ongoing political deadlock threatens Libya’s stability and continues to deny Libyans the democratic choice, economic opportunity, and security they deserve.
We urge all parties to engage seriously and constructively with the UN roadmap, towards delivering free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-reiterates-its-full-support-for-unsmils-efforts-to-advance-the-political-process-in-libya-uk-explanation-of-vote-at-the-un-security-council
