Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK reiterates its strong support for UNSMIL in advancing an inclusive political process in Libya: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Today I will focus on three core elements for lasting peace in Libya. Meaningful engagement in the political process, the inclusion of civil society, and the importance of political security.
First, the United Kingdom reiterates its strong support for UNSMIL and the SRSG in advancing an inclusive political process.
We urge all Libyan actors to participate seriously, constructively, and without delay in the UN-facilitated process.
We welcome the structured dialogue, to give voice to a wide cross-section of Libyan society.
However, we regret that certain Libyan stakeholders have not substantively engaged in the dialogue.
The continued failure of key Libyan stakeholders to engage meaningfully in the political process only heightens the risk of instability.
As we have heard today, including from Mr Albibas, Libyans continue to experience the costs of inaction: falling living standards, increased exposure to climate risks, and an economy struggling without a unified budget.
Second, we commend the efforts of Libya’s civil society in standing-up for the country’s future.
Restoring civic space and ensuring the meaningful inclusion and political participation of women, youth, minorities, and persons with disabilities are critical to the success of Libya’s political transition and its future resilience.
Civil society must be able to carry out its work safely, within a fair and predictable legal framework, and free from threats or arbitrary measures.
Third, in light of the recent killing of Saif Al-Islam Al-Gaddafi.
We underline that political violence has no place in Libya’s future.
Such violence only deepens Libya’s challenges.
We welcome the focus Libyan actors have placed on reconciliation in the aftermath and maintaining calm at a sensitive moment.
To conclude, the status quo is not sustainable.
The Libyan people have waited far too long for unified governance that reflects their aspirations for stability, security, and prosperity.
We urge all Libyan actors to put citizens’ interests first, to engage fully with the reforms outlined in the SRSG’s roadmap, and to recommit to a credible political process capable of delivering a lasting peace that Libyans deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-reiterates-its-strong-support-for-unsmil-in-advancing-an-inclusive-political-process-in-libya-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK formally opens British Embassy Office in Lviv19/02/2026 14:10:00
The UK has formally opened the British Embassy Office in Lviv, expanding the UK’s diplomatic presence in Ukraine as the 2 countries deepen their relationship.
Russia must engage in credible risk management to prevent miscalculations: UK statement to the OSCE19/02/2026 12:25:00
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, recalls Russia’s pattern of reassurance without transparency and refusal to engage OSCE risk‑reduction mechanisms before its full‑scale invasion of Ukraine – and calls on Russia to explain what practical steps it is now prepared to take to reduce escalation risks and prevent miscalculation (18 February 2026).
Foreign Secretary's statement on the UN Fact Finding Mission Report on El Fasher19/02/2026 10:10:00
Statement by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on the UN Fact Finding Mission Report on El Fasher
Joint statement on the 2nd anniversary of Alexei Navalny`s death18/02/2026 11:20:00
Joint likeminded statement on the occasion of the second anniversary of Alexei Navalny`s death on 16 February 2024.
AU Summit: Advancing Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty17/02/2026 14:10:00
Baroness Chapman speech given yesterday outlining the UK’s commitment to a modern partnership with Africa, priorities on health security, sovereignty and multilateral reform.
UK to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs and improve public services at AI Impact Summit in India17/02/2026 13:12:00
UK and international partners to redouble efforts for AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide at AI Impact Summit.
Joint Statement by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands on Alexei Navalny's death17/02/2026 12:25:00
Joint Statement given recently (14 February 2026) by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands on Alexei Navalny's death.
UK confirms Russia poisoned Navalny in prison with rare toxin17/02/2026 10:25:00
UK and partners have recently (14 February 2026) exposed the tragic circumstances surrounding Alexei Navalny's death and have confirmed there was poison found in samples from his body.
FCDO statement on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh16/02/2026 16:20:00
FCDO statement given recently on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
The UK welcomes the agreement reached between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to bring an end to the fighting in North-East Syria: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (13 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.