The UK remains committed to achieving justice for survivors of Daesh crimes: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The UK remains fully focused on tackling the continued threat from Daesh and its affiliates.

Whilst steady progress has been made by the international community to suppress Daesh, we cannot become complacent.

Daesh continues to exploit regional instability, drive division and seek new ways to finance its operations through emerging technology and this remains a global threat which we need to address collectively.

In the Middle East, after decades of atrocities committed by the Assad regime, the United Kingdom stands with the people of Syria and their desire to build a more stable, free and prosperous future.

We welcome continued efforts, including by the Global Coalition, to suppress Daesh and reduce the risk they pose as Syria embarks on this historic political transition.

Iraq also remains a critical partner – the reduction in Daesh’s influence and impact in Iraq is a credit to Iraqi determination and sustained military efforts, alongside Coalition partners.

The UK remains committed to achieving justice for survivors of Daesh crimes.

We will continue working with the Government of Iraq as they build on UNITAD’s legacy and deliver accountability through their National Centre for International Judicial Cooperation (NCIJC).

In Asia, ISKP continue to pose a threat despite work to combat them, including by Pakistan, and other countries in the region.

The UK continues to coordinate action against the group through the ISKP Diplomatic Grouping, targeting their propaganda and seeking to restrict their access to financial resources.

In Africa, Daesh continues to spread across large parts of the continent, threatening regional stability and inspiring individuals to conduct attacks.

The African Union plays a central role in coordinating the international response, and the UK welcomes, for example. the renewed mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force and the recent deployment of the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission to Somalia.

Finally, we cannot fight terrorism with force alone.

A whole of society approach with the meaningful participation of women is needed to address the long-term drivers of terrorism.

The protection of human rights and rule of law should be at the heart of all of our efforts.