The UK remains committed to finding a lasting and sustainable solution that ensures Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Iran.

This year, we will mark 20 years since the Council adopted Resolution 1737.

20 years during which Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes have been among the most pressing threats to international peace and security.

The UK has been clear all that time that we favoured negotiation and diplomacy.

But we have repeatedly seen Iran not act in good faith to address international concerns.

So I want to start by expressing solidarity with our partners across the Gulf and the wider region who took no part in the military action launched on 28 February, but who have been the target of waves of repeated and unprovoked Iranian missile and drone attacks over the last week.

We strongly condemn these attacks.

They are endangering civilians, destabilising the region, and threatening the global economy.

They must stop.

We pay tribute to the swift actions taken by those partners to protect civilians, including UK nationals.

Their efforts have saved lives.

And we have acted to defend the Gulf, and will continue to stand by the region in the face of this threat.

This is exactly why the UK co-sponsored, alongside 135 countries, and voted for Resolution 2817 yesterday.

Today’s crisis underlines the gravity of Iran’s approach to the nuclear and missile files.

Our position is clear: we will not overlook actions that undermine international security or the global non-proliferation regime.

Iran’s reckless and repeated use of ballistic missiles, including against its neighbours, without provocation, has intensified regional insecurity and heightened the risk to civilians.

Our concerns about its nuclear programme remain serious and longstanding.

Iran has persistently failed to fulfil its safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the IAEA.

There is no credible civilian justification for over 400kg of high enriched uranium.

This is unacceptable and erodes confidence in the peaceful nature of its activities.

It was this sustained nuclear escalation that led the E3 to trigger the snapback mechanism last year.

We underline the importance of all UN Member States, including Iran, implementing the reinstated sanctions fully and without exception.

Resolution 1737 imposes sanctions banning nuclear technology and materials, imposes asset freezes on key individuals and entities linked to Iran’s enrichment programme, and establishes a sanctions committee.

These restrictions play a critical role in curbing Iran’s destabilising actions by narrowing its access to the capabilities that sustain its missile programme, and by constraining Iran’s nuclear proliferation activities.

Effective global compliance is essential for the 1737 Committee to carry out its mandate.

We encourage rigorous monitoring and reporting, and call for the swift appointment of a Chair.

The Panel of Experts must be established without delay to independently investigate alleged violations of sanctions.

We call on those Member States that have sought to evade or undermine the UN sanctions reinstated under the snapback mechanism to cease doing so immediately.

This approach only emboldens Iran.

No Member State should, directly or indirectly, undertake or facilitate any action that breaches or circumvents sanctions, and all should press Iran to halt its destabilising behaviour.

All Member States have a clear responsibility to fulfil their UN obligations in full, particularly on an issue as grave and consequential as this.

President, the United Kingdom remains unwavering in its commitment to finding a lasting and sustainable solution that ensures Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.