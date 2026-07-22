The UK remains committed to supporting a Haitian-led pathway to sustainable peace: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.

I want to start by welcoming the Secretary-General’s recent visit to Haiti, which comes at a critical time for the Haitian people.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently displaced, more than half the population is food insecure, and access to essential services is severely restricted.

Within the most recent reporting period, BINUH documented 853 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, in which collective rape accounted for 84% of cases.

I will outline three urgent priorities to help address these intersecting crises.

First, we welcome the deployment of the Gang Suppression Force, whose success will be key to addressing instability in Haiti.

It is vital that operations are fully compliant with the human rights framework set out in resolution 2793 and include robust child protection measures.

In this context, the UK has committed up to $7.5 million to the Human Rights Compliance Mechanism for the Gang Suppression Force, delivered by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

This builds on our support for the human rights elements of the GSF’s predecessor, the MSS mission and reflects our firm conviction that accountability and civil protection are fundamental to restoring trust and stability in Haiti.

Second, we remain deeply concerned by the high proportion of children recruited by gangs. We need to take action to break the cycle of violence and prevent future lost generations.

We welcome the visit in May to Haiti of the SRSG for Children and Armed Conflict and the clear message that she has underlined today: that children associated with gangs must be treated as victims.

We urge the Haitian authorities to implement the handover protocol for children associated with gangs without delay, including establishing the promised task force and framework.

We also call on the Government to develop credible and resourced disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration programmes that tackle the drivers of instability and protect the most vulnerable.

Thirdly, recent progress on Haiti’s electoral timetable is welcome. We encourage continued momentum towards holding credible elections, which are vital for Haiti’s transition.

Madam President, listening today, many have referred to this being a critical moment, a window of opportunity. The United Kingdom remains committed to supporting a Haitian-led pathway to sustainable peace, where improved security is matched by strengthened rule of law and respect for human rights.

We will continue to work with all Haitian stakeholders and our international partners to this end, for the benefit of all the people of Haiti.