Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK sends world-class team of medics to Turkey to provide vital emergency treatment
- Also published by:
- Ministry of Defence
The UK government has sent a team of medical personnel to Turkey to support the earthquake emergency response.
The UK government has sent a team of medical personnel to Turkey with surgical capabilities and equipment to support the earthquake emergency response. The team has set up a medical treatment facility in eastern Turkey next to a hospital severely damaged in the earthquake.
Within a day of arriving, the team had already started treating patients (Monday 13 February). Whilst the clinic is providing emergency medical treatment, the team will start building the larger field hospital with 24/7 operating theatre, a high dependency unit and beds for in-patient care. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has joined up with Ministry of Defence (MoD) to set up and run a comprehensive emergency medical facility.
The UK team made up of roughly 110 emergency medical personnel from medical charity UK-Med and MoD, who will work side-by-side with Turkish medical staff in Turkoglu to provide urgent, life-saving care.
The medical team will treat people who have sustained traumatic injuries, as well as people suffering from the secondary effects of the earthquake.
The MoD has also sent a C130 Hercules aircraft and critical care air support team (CCAST) to help provide vital emergency treatment and move casualties within Turkey.
The UK medical team has been in country since 7 February to assess needs on the ground and coordinate with Turkish authorities. The UK government funds the Emergency Medical Team (EMT), delivered by UK-Med, which is on standby to provide rapid, coordinated and appropriate medical assistance in the immediate aftermath of humanitarian disasters.
The emergency medical support is part of the package of humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria announced by the UK government on Wednesday 8 February following the devastating earthquakes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-uk-sends-world-class-team-of-uk-medics-to-turkey-to-provide-vital-emergency-treatment
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK sanctions high profile Bulgarian figures involved in corruption10/02/2023 16:10:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announces new sanctions that target three influential Bulgarian individuals involved in offences including abuse of public institution funds.
No amount of disinformation can rewrite Russia’s lies and deceit: UK delegation to the OSCE10/02/2023 12:20:00
Deputy Ambassador Brown says Russia has waged a campaign of disinformation throughout the build up to their illegal invasion and in the months since.
Minister for the Indo-Pacific visits Brunei and Thailand with a focus on trade, security and science10/02/2023 11:20:00
Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has visited Brunei and Thailand this week, with talks focusing on trade, security and science.
UK cracks down on ransomware actors09/02/2023 16:25:00
The UK has sanctioned 7 Russian cyber criminals through coordinated actions with the US government.
Security, migration and trade on the agenda as Foreign Secretary visits Italy and Malta08/02/2023 15:05:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit Italy and Malta to discuss how to accelerate support for Ukraine and discourage illegal migration.
New sanctions target Putin’s war machine and financial networks as UK accelerates economic pressure on Russia08/02/2023 14:05:00
The Foreign Secretary has unleashed a new round of sanctions on Kremlin elites and entities providing military equipment such as drones.
UK responds to Türkiye's request for assistance with immediate deployment of search & rescue and medical teams following earthquakes06/02/2023 14:05:00
The UK will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Türkiye to assist rescue efforts.
Every child in Ukraine will have suffered due to Russia’s invasion: UK statement to the OSCE02/02/2023 14:05:00
Ambassador Neil Bush highlights the appalling and long-lasting impact Russia’s invasion has on Ukraine’s children.