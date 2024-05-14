Chatham House
The UK should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine – despite Putin’s nuclear threats
EXPERT COMMENT
Backing down in the face of Russian threats is the worst option. The UK should join France in using strategic ambiguity.
The Kremlin has responded with predictable theatre to comments from foreign secretary David Cameron, after he said Ukraine is free to use weapons supplied by Britain to launch strikes inside Russia.
That theatre was both diplomatic, with the British ambassador summoned to the foreign ministry in Russia on Monday to warn of retaliation, and nuclear: Moscow announced it would be holding exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons in the near future to remind the world yet again that it has them.
The UK position is a sharp contrast to that of the US, which has consistently forbidden Ukraine from using the weapons it supplies to hit targets in Russia. The US has even discouraged Kyiv from doing so using its own home-grown capabilities.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/05/uk-should-not-rule-out-sending-troops-ukraine-despite-putins-nuclear-threats
