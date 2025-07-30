Chatham House
|Printable version
The UK should recognize a Palestinian state now
EXPERT COMMENT
The time is right to make this symbolically important move, says Bronwen Maddox, but that should not distract attention from the most urgent task of securing relief in Gaza.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will gather his cabinet this week to discuss whether the UK should recognize a Palestinian state. For all his caution, he should lead them to agreement on doing so. Recognition is a purely symbolic step, but the value of that symbol has risen. It is one of several measures the UK should take to help build international pressure on Israel to end the death, displacement and near-famine in Gaza.
The prime minister is right to observe the drawbacks of recognizing Palestine. For a start, recognition of a state can only be done once. More than 140 countries have already done so, and as critics of recognition point out, that has not brought a state into existence, although delegates are gathering at the United Nations in New York this week for a conference to discuss practical steps toward a two-state solution.
Recognition would infuriate Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already stated that ‘European countries will not influence us and they will not cause us to abandon our core objectives’. The step would also probably anger US President Donald Trump, now visiting the UK, imperilling a transatlantic trade deal that is important for UK growth.
Then there are the prime minister’s own political considerations at home. Starmer rightly made expunging anti-semitism a central part of his leadership of the Labour Party. But only a year into his premiership, his authority is already weakened. Recognition has higher stakes for him than for France’s President Emmanuel Macron – set to recognize Palestine in September – who will step down from power for good in May 2027.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/07/uk-should-recognize-palestinian-state-now
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Modi visit marks elevation of India–UK relationship, but risks and ambiguities remain29/07/2025 09:20:00
The new free trade agreement will bring opportunity for British and Indian economies. Working towards genuine strategic partnership should be the next step, regardless of lingering issues.
Milei’s Argentina shows where South America might be heading28/07/2025 15:25:00
Upcoming elections in the region could see a shift to the right, increasing the likelihood that other countries might follow Argentina in delivering painful fiscal reforms.
Qatari mediation and Trump’s Washington Accord are important steps to end violence in eastern DRC28/07/2025 12:20:00
But Kinshasa will need significant peacebuilding and humanitarian support – and local communities must have some ownership of the process.
China–EU summit is unlikely to improve relations amid key differences on trade and Ukraine war25/07/2025 12:20:00
The Beijing summit shows that China–EU ties continue to be overshadowed by ongoing grievances.
Ukraine’s government reshuffle aims to boost national resilience – and repair relations with Trump23/07/2025 09:20:00
Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is well placed to communicate with Washington. But Zelenskyy’s government must not let wartime conditions fuel democratic backsliding at home.
After Brexit: E3. New treaty puts UK, Germany and France back at the heart of European security21/07/2025 16:20:00
Friedrich Merz’s visit to the UK only a week after that of Emmanuel Macron symbolizes a return of the E3 format – France, Germany and the UK – as the driving force of European security.
How the UK can harness the power of research for its Industrial Strategy08/07/2025 12:20:00
The government should invest R&D funding strategically in discovery science, connect regional R&D hubs into a national innovation ecosystem and collaborate with partners abroad.
Back-to-back BRICS and Quad meetings highlight India’s increasingly difficult balancing act07/07/2025 15:25:00
India’s balancing act between the West and the Global South demonstrates the agility of its foreign policy. But this act is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in a fragmented global order.