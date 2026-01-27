The UK stands firm in our support for the institutions which defend and advance the international rule of law: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on International Rule of Law.

The United Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to the rule of law is a key part of our national story, beginning over 800 years ago when the Magna Carta was signed, guaranteeing rights to justice and a fair trial.

The rule of law remains fundamental to the international system. It is the bedrock of stable democratic societies and prosperous economies.

As embodied in the UN Charter, it is key to the maintenance of international peace and security. We must never lose sight of why nations first came together in this forum, and the principles that continue to bind us together.

Respect for international law is fundamental to offering a better future to citizens from the Middle East, to Sudan, to Haiti, and beyond. And, of course, in Ukraine, which has been on the receiving end of an egregious breach of the UN Charter.

President, the UK stands firm in our support for the institutions which defend and advance the international rule of law.

The International Court of Justice’s demanding workload is testament to its impartiality, independence, and legal rigour.

We also remain steadfast in our support for the International Criminal Court and its vital work to end impunity for the gravest crimes.

The UK believes that international law delivers real benefits and helps us address contemporary global challenges.

For example, the recent entry into force of the BBNJ Agreement marks a major milestone in safeguarding our shared marine environment.

As we speak, work towards a Convention on Crimes Against Humanity is underway, representing a significant opportunity to strengthen prevention and accountability.

And progress on a draft Convention for the Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters reflects the importance of legal frameworks that enhance preparedness and cooperation.

These efforts show what is possible when states work collectively to build and refine the international legal order to address new and emerging challenges.

In this context, the UK was pleased to recently pledge additional voluntary contributions to a range of UN funds supporting participation in these initiatives and the rule of law.

These include the UN Programme of Assistance on international law, the operationalisation of the BBNJ Agreement, participation of developing States at the PPED negotiating conference, and the ICJ Judicial Fellowship.

President, the United Kingdom’s enduring commitment to the rule of law is unwavering, reflecting our firm commitment to peace, international cooperation, accountability, and to the UN Charter.