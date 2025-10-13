Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and their right to democracy, freedom and human dignity: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (10 October 2025) by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Venezuela.
The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and their right to democracy, freedom and human dignity.
Nicolás Maduro’s claim to power is fraudulent.
The National Electoral Council of Venezuela has still not released the full results of the July 2024 elections, which were neither free nor fair.
His regime does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people.
Since the election, the Venezuelan authorities have continued to deepen repression and further erode the fundamental rights of all Venezuelans.
Over 800 Venezuelans remain arbitrarily detained, with reports of enforced disappearances targeting opposition members, human rights defenders, and the independent media.
This has to stop.
Human rights must be protected, and the democratic will of the Venezuelan people must be respected.
The United Kingdom will continue to work with our international partners to achieve a negotiated transition in Venezuela, as the only solution which ensures that the will of all Venezuelans is respected.
President, drug trafficking and organised crime are global threats.
They cost lives, blight communities, hamper economic growth and threaten our shared security and prosperity.
The United Kingdom remains committed to fighting the scourge of drugs and organised crime, including with our partners from Latin America, in accordance with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.
Finally, I would like to congratulate Maria Corina Machado on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize today.
She is an inspiring individual who has been unwavering in her fight for democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Venezuela.
