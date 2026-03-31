Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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The UK stands ready to engage constructively with all parties and expects COP31 to be a moment of delivery: UK statement at the briefing by the COP31 Presidency
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the briefing by the COP31 Presidency.
Climate change drives current crises, not just future risks.
Everyone is affected, with the most vulnerable disproportionately so.
So, COP31 must respond with urgency and credibility.
The Paris Agreement sets the course for global action. And we must all deliver against all the pillars of the Paris Agreement.
We welcome the focus on implementation and delivery against agreed goals rather than reopening settled debates.
Action is happening across the world. For example, in the United Kingdom, we have halved our emissions since 1990.
But action and progress is uneven, and collectively, we must go further.
We know that our collective NDCs don’t yet put us on track for what the science tells us 1.5 degrees requires.
These 2030 and 2035 NDCs are central to keeping 1.5 degrees in reach. And we call on those who have not yet submitted updated 2035 NDCs to do so. Contributions should reflect their highest possible ambition.
Wherever possible, though, we need to be working towards over-achievement and greater ambition.
The UK is pressing for action consistent with keeping 1.5 degrees within reach, including ensuring a robust UNFCCC mitigation architecture and using the newly mandated Belem Mission 1.5 and Global Implementation Accelerator to enable greater action.
The Action Agenda is an integral part of our architecture, and the UK is supportive of Türkiye using the GST-aligned 6 axes of the Global Climate Action Agenda to guide delivery on your priorities this year.
The Global Stocktake sent a clear signal on the need to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner.
COP31 should build on this by driving practical implementation.
Including through the COP30 Roadmaps on fossil fuels and deforestation.
COP31 must also accelerate the scaling up of adaptation action, strengthen the coherence of the UNFCCC architecture, and tackle barriers to accessing high-quality, effective finance for resilience, ensuring that support reaches those most exposed.
The UK remains firmly committed to both providing and mobilising climate finance, leading delivery against the NCQG.
That is why we announced last week £6 billion of International Climate Finance (ICF).
We will also deliver an additional £6.7 billion of UK-backed climate and nature positive investments and mobilise billions more in private sector finance.
Of course, in any COP, process matters. We rely on you for an inclusive, transparent COP, which will be essential to maintaining trust and building consensus.
Finally, Chair, a personal note. A few years ago, I had the honour of sitting where you and your colleagues are sitting now, as the lead negotiator for COP26 in Glasgow. Bringing the world together and accelerating action in the wake of the COVID Pandemic.
As a former Presidency, we know how you feel right now. You have our full support.
And we stand ready to engage constructively with all Parties and we expect COP31 to be a moment of delivery that responds to the urgency that 1.5 degrees and the most vulnerable around the world require.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-stands-ready-to-engage-constructively-with-all-parties-and-expects-cop31-to-be-a-moment-of-delivery-uk-statement-at-the-briefing-by-the-cop31
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