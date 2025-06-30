The UK stands ready to support steps towards a durable peace in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (27 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

President, let me make three points.

First, the United Kingdom commends efforts by the African Union, United States and Qatar to negotiate the peaceful resolution to the conflict and also commends the continued engagement of DRC and Rwanda.

DRC and Rwandan Foreign Ministers have been meeting today in Washington to sign a peace agreement.

The UK welcomes this significant step forward on the road to a durable peace.

Focus will now rightly turn its swift implementation.

And the UK stands ready to support this process.

Second, the United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the M23’s continued obstructions of MONUSCO’s ability to deliver its mandate.

We thank SRSG Keita for her continued engagement with the Security Council on this issue.

Though the M23 released MONUSCO fuel trucks earlier this month, the United Kingdom emphasises that all restrictions affecting the delivery of MONUSCO’s mandate should be lifted immediately, in line with resolution 2773 which was adopted unanimously by this Council.

Third, the United Kingdom is concerned by the humanitarian crisis and significant protection challenges in eastern DRC. We remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable.

To this end, my Foreign Secretary announced an uplift of over $18 million in UK support to the humanitarian response in eastern DRC during his visit to Kinshasa earlier this year.

We are also alarmed by the continued reports of summary executions and sexual violence.

According to UNICEF, a child is reportedly raped every half hour in eastern DRC.

We urge all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

President, it is time for diplomacy to deliver a long-term solution to conflicts in the Great Lakes region.

We now urge Rwanda and the DRC to engage in good faith on the implementation of the peace agreement in order to bring about a more secure and prosperous future.

One which the region has long worked towards, with the support of MONUSCO, and one which the people of the DRC greatly deserve.