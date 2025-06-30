Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The UK stands ready to support steps towards a durable peace in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (27 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
President, let me make three points.
First, the United Kingdom commends efforts by the African Union, United States and Qatar to negotiate the peaceful resolution to the conflict and also commends the continued engagement of DRC and Rwanda.
DRC and Rwandan Foreign Ministers have been meeting today in Washington to sign a peace agreement.
The UK welcomes this significant step forward on the road to a durable peace.
Focus will now rightly turn its swift implementation.
And the UK stands ready to support this process.
Second, the United Kingdom remains deeply concerned by the M23’s continued obstructions of MONUSCO’s ability to deliver its mandate.
We thank SRSG Keita for her continued engagement with the Security Council on this issue.
Though the M23 released MONUSCO fuel trucks earlier this month, the United Kingdom emphasises that all restrictions affecting the delivery of MONUSCO’s mandate should be lifted immediately, in line with resolution 2773 which was adopted unanimously by this Council.
Third, the United Kingdom is concerned by the humanitarian crisis and significant protection challenges in eastern DRC. We remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable.
To this end, my Foreign Secretary announced an uplift of over $18 million in UK support to the humanitarian response in eastern DRC during his visit to Kinshasa earlier this year.
We are also alarmed by the continued reports of summary executions and sexual violence.
According to UNICEF, a child is reportedly raped every half hour in eastern DRC.
We urge all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and humanitarian access.
President, it is time for diplomacy to deliver a long-term solution to conflicts in the Great Lakes region.
We now urge Rwanda and the DRC to engage in good faith on the implementation of the peace agreement in order to bring about a more secure and prosperous future.
One which the region has long worked towards, with the support of MONUSCO, and one which the people of the DRC greatly deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-stands-ready-to-support-steps-towards-a-durable-peace-in-drc-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Organization of American States: Baroness Chapman Intervention30/06/2025 16:20:00
Baroness Chapman recently (27 June 2025) delivered intervention on the Falkland Islands at the Organization of American States.
Humanitarians need safe, sustained and unhindered access to all those in need across Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council30/06/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.
Sixth evacuation flight from Israel scheduled for Sunday 29 June27/06/2025 17:20:00
UK evacuation flight from Tel Aviv is due to leave on Sunday 29 June, after which no further flights are currently scheduled as evacuation flights wind down.
The UN Charter remains one of our greatest accomplishments: UK Statement at the UN General Assembly27/06/2025 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.
The United Kingdom is deeply concerned about the worsening situation for children in conflicts around the world: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/06/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (25 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict.
Our support to Ukraine remains unwavering: UK statement to the OSCE26/06/2025 15:20:00
Speaking at the Annual Security Review Conference, Head of Security Policy Department, Jason Rheinberg, yesterday outlined why the UK remains committed to the OSCE and its principles.
China audit: Foreign Secretary's statement26/06/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary recently (24 June 2025) made a statement to the House of Commons, updating members on the government’s approach to China following the cross-Whitehall audit.
UK partners with Gavi to help save up to 8 million lives by 203026/06/2025 09:20:00
New UK support will see millions of children vaccinated against some of the world’s deadliest diseases, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced yesterday at Gavi’s global summit in Brussels.