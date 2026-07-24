The UK stands ready to work with all Member States to uphold the Charter and pursue peace through multilateralism: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.

Thank you to Pakistan for its leadership on this issue following the unanimous adoption of resolution 2788 last year.

Challenges to international peace and security continue to mount, from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, to the war in Sudan, the crisis in Gaza, and rising regional tensions in the Middle East.

The need for diplomacy and peaceful settlement is clear.

As many have underlined today, the UN Charter provides a toolkit for peace.

The UN and its Member States should make earlier and more consistent use of the Charter’s full array of mechanisms, from negotiation, mediation, judicial settlement, and regional arrangements.

The Charter’s principles are clear.

There is no justification for unprovoked aggression against another State.

And we once again urge Russia to end its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, commit to a full ceasefire, and engage in meaningful negotiations to achieve peace.

In Sudan, we call on the warring parties to urgently agree a humanitarian truce.

But brokering a peace agreement is only the first step, as we have seen in Gaza.

We call on all parties to take urgent action to fulfil their commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict in order to achieve lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

Peace agreements must also be sustained.

Colombia’s experience demonstrates the value in long-term international support, including through the UN Verification Mission, in helping uphold commitments and protect hard-won progress.

UN peace operations can also play a vital role in preventing escalation and maintaining peace, leveraging the UN’s unique legitimacy, convening power, and impartiality.

A sustainable peace is a just peace, exercised in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Peace is also stronger when it is inclusive.

History shows that peace agreements are 35 per cent more likely to last at least 15 years when women are meaningfully part of those processes.

To conclude, Mr President, as my new Foreign Secretary said yesterday, “in this era of international instability, we must go even further to defend the principles at the heart of the UN Charter.”

Colleagues, the Charter makes clear the central role of this Council in undertaking that responsibility.

The United Kingdom stands ready to work with all Member States to uphold the Charter, prevent escalation, and pursue peace through practical, principled multilateralism.