The UK stands with the Syrian people as they seize this historic moment: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

I thank Special Envoy Pedersen and ASG Msuya for their briefing.

Let me also welcome Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani to the Council.

On the day the new Syrian flag was raised here at the UN, your presence is a powerful reminder of the opportunity that lies ahead for Syria to carve out a more secure, peaceful and prosperous future.

The UK stands with the Syrian people as they seize this historic moment.

President, I will make three points today.

First, we have already seen welcome progress in Syria’s political transition.

This includes the formation of a new Government, creation of a Constitutional Committee and work to address immediate security threats, including from chemical weapons.

We have seen important steps towards reconciliation amongst Syria’s diverse communities, including the recent agreement signed with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

It is important that this outreach and consultation continues to help build a stable and unified country working in the interests of all Syrians.

And after years of war and brutality under the Assad regime, issues of transitional justice and accountability must be prioritised.

This includes steps to find missing persons, and provide much-needed peace of mind to the families that have paid the ultimate price.

Second, economic recovery will be a crucial part of efforts to build a more prosperous Syria.

This week’s meetings of the International Financial Institutions, with the participation of the Syrian Government are an important step in boosting international community support to drive investment and economic growth.

And this week, the UK has lifted sanctions on sectors including trade, energy production and finance.

We hope these steps will help remove barriers to investment in Syria’s economy, especially in the energy and electricity generation sector, which is essential for Syria’s reconstruction.

Finally, we reiterate that respect for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity is crucial for both Syrian security and that of its neighbours.

We are concerned by Israeli actions which risk restabilising the region.

We call on all actors to uphold the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

President, Syrians have already suffered greatly from years of conflict and misrule.

As we heard from the briefers, they face considerable political, economic and humanitarian challenges as they emerge from this dark chapter in their history.

They deserve a better and more secure future.

The UK will continue to support the Syrian government and its people in their efforts to achieve this.