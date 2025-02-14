The UK strongly condemns tragic death of World Food Programme staff member in Houthi detention: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

I will make three points.

First, the UK strongly condemns the tragic death of a World Food Programme staff member while in Houthi detention and we extend our condolences to their family and colleagues.

We also condemn the recent further detentions of aid workers by the Houthis and we reiterate our clear call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained.

These detentions are shrinking the humanitarian operating environment at a time when we continue to see an alarming deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

We call for an end to the Houthis’ use of fear, intimidation and unjustified detention so that aid workers are able to perform their work supporting almost 20 million Yemenis in need of humanitarian assistance.

Second, we welcome the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader and thank the Sultanate of Oman for their efforts.

While we note the pause in maritime attacks, we must see a permanent end to these attacks to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

As ever, we thank UN Special Envoy Grundberg for his engagement with the parties and his efforts towards peace and long term stability in Yemen.

Finally, President, the UK reiterates our support to the Government of Yemen in delivering governance and providing for its citizens.

This was underlined during our event in New York last month with Prime Minister bin Mubarak. The UK stood alongside 23 other Member States in calling for international and regional support for the Government to strengthen its institutional capacity and help deliver its vision for reform to improve the lives of millions of Yemenis.

The UK and the Government of Yemen will continue to build on this progress together in the months to come.

This is the best way we can support a more secure, stable and prosperous future for all Yemenis.