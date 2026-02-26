Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK strongly supports MINUSCA and its vital role in protecting civilians in the Central African Republic: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on MINUSCA.
I will make three points today: on elections, on the security situation and consolidating peace.
First, the United Kingdom commends the government of the Central African Republic for their efforts, working in coordination with MINUSCA, to ensure that presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections took place and largely peacefully on 28 December.
We welcome that the vast majority of polling stations opened as scheduled and particularly note the significant increase in women’s participation as both voters and elected officials.
These are encouraging signs and inclusive political participation will be crucial for strengthening democratic governance.
Second, while the United Kingdom welcomes progress in the overall security situation in CAR, we are concerned at the continuing instability particularly in the border areas and the spillover from Sudan.
We call on all parties to uphold their commitments under the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation and to implement its provisions in full.
We are also concerned by reports of human rights violations and abuses, including conflict-related sexual violence, by security actors.
We call for all perpetrators of violations and abuses to be held accountable. We also call on the Government of CAR to carefully consider its security partners.
Third, long‑term security depends on strengthening and sustaining the national disarmament, demobilisation and rehabilitation programme, alongside broader security sector reform and local peacebuilding initiatives.
These efforts are essential to reducing the influence of armed groups and consolidating recent security gains.
We encourage the Government of the Central African Republic to maintain momentum and ensure that these programmes are adequately supported and properly sequenced. We further call on those remaining armed groups to join the peace agreement.
I also reiterate the United Kingdom’s strong support for MINUSCA and its vital role in protecting civilians and supporting lasting stability in the Central African Republic.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-strongly-supports-minusca-and-its-vital-role-in-protecting-civilians-in-the-central-african-republic-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
