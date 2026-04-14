Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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The UK supports EU-UN coordination in maintaining international peace and security: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Cooperation between the UN and the European Union.
The UK shares the EU’s commitment to effective multilateralism.
With deepening global instability, close cooperation between the UN and regional organisations remains essential.
The UK supports EU-UN coordination in maintaining international peace and security, as set out in the EU-UN Strategic Partnership.
We also welcome the strengthening of our own cooperation with the EU since the 2025 UK-EU Summit, and the signing of the UK-EU Security and Defence Partnership.
We continue to build on this in pursuit of European and international security.
I will now make three points.
First, the EU makes a vital contribution to stability in our shared neighbourhood.
Like the UK, the EU has consistently championed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which Russia continues to violate through its illegal war.
Russia must end its aggression, and any peace must be just, lasting, and consistent with the UN Charter.
In the Western Balkans, the EU plays a vital role through the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and contributing to stability and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina through EUFOR ALTHEA.
Second, EU-UN cooperation contributes to peace and security well beyond Europe. We welcome the EU’s commitment to the protection of civilians, the Women, Peace and Security agenda, and climate-related security.
In the Middle East, the UK and the EU welcome the current ceasefire as an important step back from escalation and an opportunity to create space for diplomacy.
The EU and its Member States have been a consistent voice of support for freedom of navigation and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
In Sudan, the EU is a valued partner for UN efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to the conflict.
The Berlin Conference on 15 April, co-hosted by the UK, EU, Germany and others, will be an opportunity to reinforce international focus and drive practical action.
We also welcome the EU’s diplomatic and humanitarian engagement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and work on governance, resilience, and peacebuilding in Africa and beyond.
Third, President, we welcome the commitment shown by the EU and its Member States to the UN as an institution, including through the UN 80 reform process.
We share the goal of a reformed UN that is effective and representative.
A UN that advances international peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.
We are proud to count the EU as a key partner in this cause.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-uk-supports-eu-un-coordination-in-maintaining-international-peace-and-security-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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