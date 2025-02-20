The UK supports UNSMIL’s call for a full investigation into mass graves of migrants: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.

I thank USG DiCarlo for her briefing this morning.

I also welcome the recent appointment of Hanna Tetteh as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Libya.

We look forward to working with her to harness the momentum of UNSMIL’s new political initiative.

I echo the USG’s thanks to DSRSG Koury for her leadership over the past nine months.

I would like to make three points.

First, we welcome the establishment of the Advisory Committee as an important first step in UNSMIL’s political track.

With the Committee’s expertise, and under SRSG Tetteh’s leadership, this initiative has the potential to chart a positive path towards a more stable and representative Libya.

Second, the status quo in Libya remains fragile.

Increasing competition between Libyan actors over state resources has led to unprecedented levels of pressure being exerted on Libya’s economic institutions, threatening Libya’s peace, stability and security.

To that end, we welcome the adoption last month of a new designation criteria for the UN sanctions regime on Libya to hold those who exploit Libyan crude oil and petroleum accountable and help to safeguard Libyan resources.

Third, we are appalled by the recent discovery of multiple mass graves of migrants.

The Panel of Experts’ final report showed that trafficking networks in Libya are expanding.

The UK supports UNSMIL’s call for a full investigation into these discoveries.

We encourage Libyan leaders to engage with the UN and the humanitarian community to end impunity for those who trade in human suffering, and ensure all migrants and refugees are treated in accordance with international human rights law.

The UK has recently provided $5.6 million to the refugee response in Libya.

President, until a unifying political agreement is achieved in Libya, it will be impossible to unlock its great potential.

The UK urges Libya’s leaders to engage seriously with SRSG Tetteh and UNSMIL’s political process, in the interests of all Libyans.