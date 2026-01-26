The UK urges full implementation of Colombia’s 2016 Peace Agreement: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (23 January 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia.

I would like to thank Special Representative Jenča for his briefing and commend the UN Mission for its continued efforts to support implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

We encourage the Colombian Government to use its remaining time in office to drive forward comprehensive implementation of the peace agreement, and to ensure that it passes on to its successor strong institutions that are able to continue delivering on the commitments made in the Agreement.

This includes the “Commission for the Follow-up, Promotion, and Verification of the Final Peace Agreement”, which brings together the high contracting parties to resolve issues in implementation.

President,

The UK reaffirms its commitment to the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement as a whole, including its provisions on Transitional Justice and the Ethnic Chapter.

These remain essential to deliver restorative justice, accountability and reconciliation in line with the expectations of victims; and to ensure that measures taken recognise the disproportionate impact of the conflict on Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities.

We hope that the parties will quickly agree a new mechanism to verify the implementation of sanctions mandated by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, now that this responsibility no longer sits with the UN Verification Mission.

Respect for the Special Jurisdiction’s sentences and sanctions is essential to ensuring public confidence in the Agreement’s transitional justice mechanism, and by extension the Agreement as a whole.

Elections this year represent a key milestone for the country but come with a heightened risk of violence and intimidation. The UK urges the Government of Colombia to strengthen security guarantees and ensure a safe and inclusive democratic process as set out in the Final Agreement.

487 former combatants have been killed since the signing of the Agreement. We call on all actors to respect the democratic process and protect the civilian population across the country. Targeted violence against signatories, civil society and other civilians must stop.

President,

The UK remains committed to supporting Colombia on its path to lasting peace, and we look forward to working with the Colombian Government on this and other issues of international peace and security as a member of this Council over the next two years.