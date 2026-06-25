The UK welcomes continued progress on peace and security in the Central African Republic: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (23 June 2026) by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on the Central African Republic.

President, I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom welcomes the continued progress on peace and security in the Central African Republic, with the support of MINUSCA.

This includes the holding of national and local elections in December 2025, and the disarmament and demobilisation of over 1,300 ex-combatants since last July.

We urge further efforts to consolidate progress.

This includes a halt to abuses of human rights and restrictions on civilian movement by some armed groups.

We call on all parties to uphold their commitments under the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation and to work to translate recent gains into sustainable peace and inclusive governance.

Second, the spillover of the Sudan conflict into the Central African Republic remains deeply concerning, with renewed armed activity along the border.

The United Kingdom condemns reports of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in Vakaga, resulting in displacement and human rights abuses.

We call on the Government of the Central African Republic to strengthen further state presence in affected areas and to work with regional partners to enhance border security to protect affected communities.

Third, the protection of civilians remains a serious concern, especially in the Haut-Mbomou and Vakaga Prefectures.

Reports of conflict‑related sexual violence and grave violations against children continue at scale.

Women and girls remain disproportionately affected, while children are subject to recruitment, abduction, and other abuses.

We call on the Government of the Central African Republic to strengthen accountability, prevent violations, and work with the UN to implement national action plans.

Finally, the United Kingdom reiterates its strong support for MINUSCA and its vital role in protecting civilians and supporting lasting stability in the Central African Republic.

As the Mission adapts its posture, we encourage the Government to continue to work with MINUSCA and assume greater responsibility for its security and governance.