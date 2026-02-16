Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK welcomes the agreement reached between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to bring an end to the fighting in North-East Syria: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (13 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
I will make three points.
First, echoing the statement of the Council yesterday, the United Kingdom welcomes the agreement reached between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces in late January to bring an end to the fighting in North-East Syria.
The UK has engaged closely with both sides, and we commend the work of the US to help broker this agreement.
This is a critical step towards a stable and unified Syria.
We encourage all involved to commit to de-escalation and to avoid destabilising action.
There have been important steps in the implementation of the agreement, including the Presidential decree on the protection of Kurdish rights.
It is critical that momentum is maintained, and full integration of SDF military and civilian structures into the Syrian state is carried out in a timely and equitable manner.
Second, we remain concerned about the humanitarian situation in the region, with significant displacement and disruption of services and humanitarian provision, including in Kobane and Al Hol camp.
Now that an agreement has been reached, we call for sustained, unimpeded humanitarian access across the country.
The UK continues to provide humanitarian support in IDP camps through our implementing partners.
We remain concerned by conditions in these facilities, and reports of escaped Daesh detainees.
We encourage the Syrian Government to develop a robust transition plan for securing and managing the camps, in coordination with the UN and international partners, to mitigate security risks.
Third, Ms Dureid, you gave us a powerful testimony on the importance of the inclusion of women in political processes.
We must seize this opportunity to advance women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation and their leadership in all political and decision-making processes in Syria.
The UN has an important role to play in supporting this and other elements of Syria’s transition, and we look forward to the swift establishment of the Special Envoy’s Office in Damascus.
