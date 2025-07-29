Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK welcomes the ceasefire in southern Syria and urges all sides to stick to it: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Rt Hon Hamish Falconer MP, Minister for the Middle East, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
Thank you to Special Envoy Pedersen and Ms. Wosornu for the brief.
Your update today underlines just how fragile the situation remains in Syria.
Together, we must stay focused on protecting civilians, supporting peace, and getting aid to those who need it.
I want to make three points today.
First, the UK welcomes the ceasefire in southern Syria.
It is fragile, but it is holding.
Thank you to the United States, for all the hard work of them and regional partners for their efforts to broker the ceasefire.
We urge all sides to stick to it.
We also welcome the resumption of dialogue between Syria and Israel.
Further Israeli military action is in no one’s interests and risks tipping Syria into deeper instability. We must avoid that, and now is the time to rebuild trust.
The UK is worried about the spread of dis-and-misinformation, which is fuelling division and fear.
Communities need space to talk honestly with each other.
And there must be accountability for those sowing division.
The violence on the coast in March cannot be brushed aside.
We welcome the recent presentation of findings from the Committee established to investigate the violence.
Showing how the perpetrators of the violence will be held accountable is crucial to prevent those events repeating.
Second, the humanitarian situation is dire, as we have heard.
Over 145,000 people have been displaced.
Many are cut off from food, water, fuel, and medical care.
That is unacceptable.
We call for immediate, consistent, and unimpeded humanitarian access so that all aid actors, including international organisations, can get help to those who need it most.
The UK is doing its part.
We have provided over $295,000 in emergency support to southern Syria, getting urgent healthcare and trauma care to those affected.
UK-funded Grain from Ukraine is also reaching people in Dara’a and Suwayda through the World Food Programme.
And earlier this month, our Foreign Secretary announced over $124 million in new support for Syria.
That includes urgent humanitarian aid, long-term recovery support through education and livelihoods and help for countries hosting Syrian refugees.
Finally, this is another pivotal moment.
The violence in Suwayda is a stark reminder that Syria’s future must include all of its communities.
We know that peace and security will not come without inclusion.
That is why we are calling on the Syrian government to prioritise this in the political transition.
And the UK will keep working with the Syrian government and regional partners to help build a Syria that is peaceful, inclusive, and stable.
Thank you.
