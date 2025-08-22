The UK welcomes the ceasefire in Southern Syria but is concerned by the continued difficulty of aid access: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

I will make three points.

First, as we mark this week, World Humanitarian Day, I wanted to pay tribute to the tireless work of humanitarian actors to deliver assistance to those who need it most in Syria.

As we heard from USG Fletcher, humanitarian needs in Syria remain immense, exacerbated by outbreaks of violence as well as natural disasters.

In Southern Syria, though we welcome the ceasefire, we remain concerned by the continued difficulty of humanitarian and commercial access to the region.

Access is vital to ensure aid can reach those who desperately need it. We welcome those who are scaling up their response.

Earlier this month, the UK announced a further package of support of over $2.2 million to provide urgently needed healthcare, medicines, food and clean water to those displaced by the recent violence.

Second, we welcome the release of the UN’s Independent Commission of Inquiry report on the events in the coastal region in March. We recognise the access granted to the Commission by the Syrian Government.

And we urge the Syrian Government to move swiftly to implement the recommendations of this report, pursue accountability for those responsible regardless of affiliation, and to continue to prioritise justice for all Syrians, including those impacted by violence last month.

Third, President, we welcome the Syrian Government’s steps towards political transition, including the planned People’s Assembly Elections and consultations that have taken place across Syria with the Supreme Council.

Transparency and inclusion are essential for a lasting political transition that secures the support and confidence of the Syrian people.

We welcome the work the UN is doing with the Syrian government on the forthcoming elections.

The UN has a clear role to play in supporting the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition.

The UK looks forward to discussing the conclusions of the UN’s Strategic Assessment on Syria, to ensure this Council and the UN are best able to assist the Syrian people as they rebuild.